China reports new African swine fever case

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Friday.

Among 1,325 pigs raised at a farm in Qinglonghu town, Fangshan district of Beijing, 49 pigs were confirmed dead, the ministry said in a statement.

Among 429 pigs raised at a farm in Liulihe town, also Fangshan district, 37 pigs were confirmed dead.

The ministry has dispatched a working team to the affected area, while local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs. It does not affect other animal species and it does not affect humans.

China reported its first case of the disease in August in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.

ThePigSite News Desk