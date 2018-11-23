ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Sichuan bans transport of live pigs

23 November 2018

Southwest China's Sichuan Province has prohibited the transport of live pigs from any provinces after several cases of African swine fever outbreak were reported, local authorities said Thursday.

Last week, two cases of African swine fever were confirmed in Gaoxian County and Xinjin County in Sichuan, one of the major pork production provinces in China.

The provincial agriculture and rural affairs department said the province has entirely banned the transport of live hogs to other parts of the country, as well as prohibited live hogs and pork products of other provinces and regions from entering Sichuan.

So far, more than 50 disinfection spots have been set up in the affected areas. The outbreak is now under effective control.

Relevant enterprises including fodder manufacturers have also been examined to ensure the infection won't spread. Illegal transport or trade will be punished.

The province will provide subsidies for farmers who suffer losses due to the cull of affected pigs.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

Danish Crown results weakened by problems in the UK

News from Denmark  23 November 2018

China reports new African swine fever case

News from China  23 November 2018

NPA urges caution on 'method of production' labelling

News from United Kingdom  21 November 2018

Taiwan border controls find ASF in confiscated pork from China

News from Taiwan  21 November 2018

EU pig prices under pressure

News from European Union  21 November 2018

More News

“At The Meeting” goes in-depth on African Swine Fever in new episode

News from United States   23 November 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA November 2018

News from United States   23 November 2018

Which organic materials make safe enrichment for pigs?

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: EuroTier report

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Magapor, once again in EuroTier

News from European Union   22 November 2018

Register now for ‘Science and Practice of Pig Production’ course

News from Australia   22 November 2018

Genesus Global Mega Producers: The Hanor Company

News from United States   22 November 2018

Veterinarians in best position to be ‘ambassadors’ for antimicrobials in pork production

News from United States   22 November 2018

Red tractor launches bid to become flagship of British food and farming

News from United Kingdom   21 November 2018

China cracks down on African swine fever reporting

News from China   21 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books