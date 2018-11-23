ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

“At The Meeting” goes in-depth on African Swine Fever in new episode

23 November 2018
Boehringer Ingelheim

The ongoing discussion about African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks in China and Europe has many in the swine industry on edge.

In a new episode of the “At The Meeting… Honouring Dr Bob Morrison” podcast, cohosts Dr Tom Wetzell, Dr Gordon Spronk and Dr Montserrat Torremorell continue the important conversation about the impact of ASF on the global swine industry, and what it could mean if it reaches the United States.

The cohosts sit down with Dr José Manuel Sánchez-Vizcaíno from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid to discuss the history of the disease and the work he and his team have done to combat ASF, such as developing laboratory tests to aid in diagnosis and control.

“African Swine Fever is, in general, an underestimated disease that many people don’t understand,” says Dr. Sánchez-Vizcaíno. “But one of the keys to fighting ASF is an early-detection system.”

The podcast also includes discussions on the mechanism of transmission of ASF, why there isn’t currently a vaccine to prevent it, and the importance of detecting the virus. Dr Sánchez-Vizcaíno also shares his thoughts on practices the U.S. swine industry should implement to ensure producers are educated about how to detect ASF.

In September, following the first reports of the ASF outbreak in China, “At The Meeting” invited experts to discuss how the disease has spread in other parts of the world, what makes it so challenging to control, and how some countries, including Russia, are having success in reducing its impact. To listen to those episodes and more, visit www.atthemeetingonline.com.

About “At The Meeting… Honoring Dr. Bob Morrison”

The “At The Meeting” podcast has brought swine veterinarians information on relevant and timely swine health topics for more than 20 years. In each episode, veterinarians and other swine experts join the podcast to discuss the most recent topics in swine health and production. The podcast was cofounded and originally hosted by the late Dr. Bob Morrison, and cohosted by Dr Gordon Spronk and Dr Tom Wetzell. Dr. Morrison tragically passed away in May 2017, but in keeping with his vision and passion for education, the podcast continues today in his honour.

About the Hosts

Dr Gordon Spronk is a swine veterinary consultant and manager with Pipestone Veterinary Services and Pipestone System in Pipestone, Minnesota. Dr. Spronk works with sow farms and wean-to-finish facilities throughout the Midwestern United States and in Asia, and is a previous recipient of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Swine Practitioner of the Year Award.

Dr Tom Wetzell is a senior professional services veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim. He’s been a swine consultant for more than 30 years, working with producers all over the United States. Dr. Wetzell is a previous recipient of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Swine Practitioner of the Year Award, and also the Technical Services and Allied Industry Veterinarian of the Year Award.

Dr Montserrat Torremorell is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. She is an animal health expert with an emphasis in infectious swine diseases and strategies to improve the health of swine systems. Dr Torremorell’s research involves the understanding of influenza virus transmission and the factors that contribute to virus spread and establishment of endemic infections in populations.

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Boehringer Ingelheim News here
Pig Health, Company/Products, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

New “At The Meeting” episodes discuss summer PRRS outbreaks and latest research on PCV3

News from United States  11 October 2018

New software streamlines custom-vaccine management for livestock veterinarians

News from United States  13 September 2018

Newport Laboratories is now part of Boehringer Ingelheim

News from United States  12 September 2018

Three leading animal health companies join hands to launch world-class vaccine joint venture targeting foot-and-mouth disease in China

News from China  29 March 2018

Announcing 2018 recipients of the Award for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease

News from United States  12 March 2018

More News

Sichuan bans transport of live pigs

News from China   23 November 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA November 2018

News from United States   23 November 2018

China reports new African swine fever case

News from China   23 November 2018

Danish Crown results weakened by problems in the UK

News from Denmark   23 November 2018

Which organic materials make safe enrichment for pigs?

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: EuroTier report

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Magapor, once again in EuroTier

News from European Union   22 November 2018

Register now for ‘Science and Practice of Pig Production’ course

News from Australia   22 November 2018

Genesus Global Mega Producers: The Hanor Company

News from United States   22 November 2018

Veterinarians in best position to be ‘ambassadors’ for antimicrobials in pork production

News from United States   22 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals