News

“At The Meeting” goes in-depth on African Swine Fever in new episode

The ongoing discussion about African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks in China and Europe has many in the swine industry on edge.

In a new episode of the “At The Meeting… Honouring Dr Bob Morrison” podcast, cohosts Dr Tom Wetzell, Dr Gordon Spronk and Dr Montserrat Torremorell continue the important conversation about the impact of ASF on the global swine industry, and what it could mean if it reaches the United States.

The cohosts sit down with Dr José Manuel Sánchez-Vizcaíno from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid to discuss the history of the disease and the work he and his team have done to combat ASF, such as developing laboratory tests to aid in diagnosis and control.

“African Swine Fever is, in general, an underestimated disease that many people don’t understand,” says Dr. Sánchez-Vizcaíno. “But one of the keys to fighting ASF is an early-detection system.”

The podcast also includes discussions on the mechanism of transmission of ASF, why there isn’t currently a vaccine to prevent it, and the importance of detecting the virus. Dr Sánchez-Vizcaíno also shares his thoughts on practices the U.S. swine industry should implement to ensure producers are educated about how to detect ASF.

In September, following the first reports of the ASF outbreak in China, “At The Meeting” invited experts to discuss how the disease has spread in other parts of the world, what makes it so challenging to control, and how some countries, including Russia, are having success in reducing its impact. To listen to those episodes and more, visit www.atthemeetingonline.com.

About “At The Meeting… Honoring Dr. Bob Morrison”

The “At The Meeting” podcast has brought swine veterinarians information on relevant and timely swine health topics for more than 20 years. In each episode, veterinarians and other swine experts join the podcast to discuss the most recent topics in swine health and production. The podcast was cofounded and originally hosted by the late Dr. Bob Morrison, and cohosted by Dr Gordon Spronk and Dr Tom Wetzell. Dr. Morrison tragically passed away in May 2017, but in keeping with his vision and passion for education, the podcast continues today in his honour.

About the Hosts

Dr Gordon Spronk is a swine veterinary consultant and manager with Pipestone Veterinary Services and Pipestone System in Pipestone, Minnesota. Dr. Spronk works with sow farms and wean-to-finish facilities throughout the Midwestern United States and in Asia, and is a previous recipient of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Swine Practitioner of the Year Award.

Dr Tom Wetzell is a senior professional services veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim. He’s been a swine consultant for more than 30 years, working with producers all over the United States. Dr. Wetzell is a previous recipient of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Swine Practitioner of the Year Award, and also the Technical Services and Allied Industry Veterinarian of the Year Award.

Dr Montserrat Torremorell is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. She is an animal health expert with an emphasis in infectious swine diseases and strategies to improve the health of swine systems. Dr Torremorell’s research involves the understanding of influenza virus transmission and the factors that contribute to virus spread and establishment of endemic infections in populations.