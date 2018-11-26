ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

International comparison highlights UK-US pig production cost differences

26 November 2018
National Pig Association - The voice of the UK pig industry

US pig producers, on average, produced pigs at an average cost of 50p/kg below the GB figure in 2017, according to the latest annual report from AHDB comparing pig production costs in different countries

The cost of rearing pigs in Great Britain increased by 8 per cent in 2017, to £1.37/kg. This was broadly in line with the average EU figure of £1.36/kg, a 7 per cent increase in sterling terms compared with 2016.

However, within the EU, come countries were producing at significantly below the GB figure, including Denmark at £1.18/kg, Spain at £1.20/kg and France, £1.24/kg. At the other end of the scale, the Italian figure was £1.65/kg.

But, arguably, of even greater interest in the context of the ongoing debate about potential post-Brexit trade deals, the US 2017 cost figure was just 0.86p/kg, highlighting why there is such concern about the threat posed by cheaper imports produced to lower standards than permitted here.

