ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Improve sow foot health with rubberised flooring

26 November 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

Lab scale research suggests the foot health of loose housed gestating sows can be better maintained by covering concrete floors with rubberised coatings

As part of lab scale research conducted on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc, scientists evaluated the ability of concrete floor coverings to reduce foot injuries among loose housed gestating sows.

Dr Qiang Zhang, a professor in Biosystems Engineering with the University of Manitoba, says scientists compared three commercially available rubber mats and two applied products made from recycled rubber.

Dr Zhang explains:

“There's a whole bunch of mechanical properties affecting pig behaviour and their foot health.

“We have to conduct quite a few tests to actually evaluate different floor mats. Specifically we had to test the hardness and the surface friction of floor mats, and we had to look at the wear resistance when used in the pig barn.

“The flooring has to be durable. Pigs are so curious and if it's not durable they will eat through it.

“The other thing we have to look at is the ease of cleaning. If we put a mat into the pig barn we have to keep it clean and make sure the manure can be washed off easily.

“We have done a lot of testing in the lab to evaluate all those properties of different floor mats. The mat actually has advantages in terms of hardness – it’s softer and also the friction is a little higher but it's at the same level.

“Other factors like ease of cleaning and wear is similar to other flooring material so, based on that, we can see if we put the mats on the floor it'll benefit foot health but wouldn't cause other problems.”

Dr Zhang says the next step will be to test these materials in the barn to see if their properties change over time and to evaluate their durability further.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.Ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Housing Systems, Pig Welfare


Share This

News By

Related News

Ag Ministry says ASF won't become epidemic

News from China  26 November 2018

China reports new African swine fever case

News from China  23 November 2018

Which organic materials make safe enrichment for pigs?

News from Germany  22 November 2018

Taiwan border controls find ASF in confiscated pork from China

News from Taiwan  21 November 2018

China cracks down on African swine fever reporting

News from China  21 November 2018

More News

Feed efficiency is key to sustainability of pork industry

News from Canada   26 November 2018

Xiamen Airlines puts pork back on the menu after swine fever 'misunderstanding'

News from China   26 November 2018

International comparison highlights UK-US pig production cost differences

News from United Kingdom   26 November 2018

“At The Meeting” goes in-depth on African Swine Fever in new episode

News from United States   23 November 2018

Sichuan bans transport of live pigs

News from China   23 November 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA November 2018

News from United States   23 November 2018

Danish Crown results weakened by problems in the UK

News from Denmark   23 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: EuroTier report

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Magapor, once again in EuroTier

News from European Union   22 November 2018

Register now for ‘Science and Practice of Pig Production’ course

News from Australia   22 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books