ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Alternative market demands soften impacts of tariffs on US pork

27 November 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

H@ms Marketing Services reports that improved pork demand in regions South Korea and South America have helped offset lower movements of US pork into China and Mexico

Peak US hog production and declines in wholesale pork prices have resulted in negotiated cash hog prices moving lower but have steadied while formula-based prices have been on a generally lower trend.

Tyler Fulton, the Director of Risk Management with h@ms marketing Services says demand remains difficult to predict but it is key.

Mr Fulton says, "Through the summer months there were indications that domestic demand was not making the gains that we were growing accustomed to over the previous two years and that could have been from a greater influence from competing meats like chicken and beef simply because of the sheer quantities that's being produced.

"We're looking at record levels of total meat and record levels specifically of chicken and pork and so the domestic market has seen some softness in price but, in terms of measuring demand, things are still generally pretty good."

He added that on the export front the constraints to the US market via tariffs from Mexico or China are likely continuing to have an impact on prices.

"It's difficult to put your finger on exactly how much but I think it would be fair to say that we're looking at something in the neighbourhood of eight to 15 dollars per hundredweight impact from the 78 percent tariff that China has placed and the 20 percent tariff that Mexico has placed," he added.

Mr Fulton notes, that said, South Korea and a number of countries in South America have really picked up their consumption and have probably offset some of the negative implications of those tariffs while uncertainty over the impact of African Swine Fever on future demand has had a positive impact on the futures market.

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.Ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

EU pig prices: hope for higher prices

News from European Union  27 November 2018

Lean hog futures decline as cash values soften

News from United States  27 November 2018

China swine fever outbreak to curb its soybean imports

News from China  27 November 2018

Traceability features in 2019 food trends

News from United States  27 November 2018

International comparison highlights UK-US pig production cost differences

News from United Kingdom  26 November 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Lean hog futures continue to rise

News from Canada   27 November 2018

Good nutrition, management can’t replace antibiotics, but they can help reduce the need

News from United States   27 November 2018

The Pig Site is hiring!

News from United Kingdom   26 November 2018

Feed efficiency is key to sustainability of pork industry

News from Canada   26 November 2018

Ag Ministry says ASF won't become epidemic

News from China   26 November 2018

Improve sow foot health with rubberised flooring

News from Canada   26 November 2018

Xiamen Airlines puts pork back on the menu after swine fever 'misunderstanding'

News from China   26 November 2018

“At The Meeting” goes in-depth on African Swine Fever in new episode

News from United States   23 November 2018

Sichuan bans transport of live pigs

News from China   23 November 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA November 2018

News from United States   23 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books