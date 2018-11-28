News

Winner of 'special achievement of the year' at the 2018 National Pig Awards

Colin Stone, Breeding Farms Manager at Wayland Farms, received the award for Special Achievement of the Year at the 2018 National Pig Awards

Wayland Farms, a division of Cranswick Plc, received this prestigious award in recognition of the proactive and extensive work they have undertaken in recent years; implementing a wide range of alternative management and health control strategies to reduce antimicrobial use, without compromising health and maintaining the very best pig performance.

This has resulted in the reduction of antibiotic usage on farm where Cranswick continues to work below the pig industry target set for 2020 by Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA).

Head judge Stewart Houston said: "As always, every category posed some real dilemmas for the judges, such was the excellence of all the entries. But congratulations to all the winners, who each managed to demonstrate something different and special about their businesses."

Mr Stone was handed the award by former British tennis number one and TV presenter Andrew Castle at a prestigious ceremony at London’s Lancaster Hotel on Monday, 19 November.

Fourteen awards were presented for outstanding contributions to more sustainable, welfare-orientated pig production.

The award recipients are as follows:

Producer of the year - Karro Food Group

Indoor producer of the year - AF Freemantle & Son

Outdoor producer of the year - Karro Food Group

Young pig farmer of the year - Rebecca Gladwin, PJ Farms

Herd productivity award - Alexander & Angell Farms

Stockman of the year - Jamie Brown, Rattlerow Farms - Hill House Farm

Trainee of the year: - Thomas & Cassandra Mapes, A&B Leamon & Sons. Nathan Howard, Rattlerow Farms - Mundford Farm - Highly commended.

Unit manager of the year - Reg Hood, Norfolk Free Range

Finisher of the year - John Dunning, Heath House

Producer retailer of the year - Primrose Herd

Young vet of the year - Louise Blenkhorn, Louise Blenkhorn Consultancy

Pedigree breeder of the year - Clare Wilson, Oaklands PIgs

Special achievement of the year - Colin Stone, Waylands Farms

NPA AIG member of the year - Rattlerow

ThePigSite News Desk