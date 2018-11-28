ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

AHDB’s Pick Pork advertising campaign reaches millions

28 November 2018

British Pig Executive

During AHDB’s latest Pick Pork campaign, sales of promoted cuts increased 16.5 percent and almost £3.2 million compared to the previous period, according to Kantar Worldpanel

Early results also indicate that more than half of the UK population (52%) – 34 million people – saw the adverts through a blend of TV, digital and online advertising activity , which promoted pork fillet and loin steaks and medallions.

The campaign ran for six weeks in the autumn, with TV adverts pulling in millions during top shows like the X-Factor, Great British Bake Off and Coronation Street, which called consumers to ‘break-up with boring’ and bring pork into their mid-week meals.

Efforts to reach younger shoppers also produced results, with Pick Pork led recipes and videos viewed more than 1.6 million times on social media and online channels, with online food influencers including Hari Ghotra, The Dumpling Sisters and family orientated foodies Taming Twins and A Mummy Too sharing recipes.

AHDB’s Head of Meat Marketing, Liam Byrne, managed the latest phase of the £2.5 million campaign. He said: “We set out to put more pork on plates through the week, giving consumers confidence to cook easy and delicious recipes. Our early results show a significant number of buyers are choosing pork loin medallions, with almost a 40 per cent increase compared to the previous period.

“Major supermarkets' and independent butchers' support during the Pick Pork campaign was invaluable, and placing adverts through video on demand has helped us reach an extra 3.4 million consumers.”

As part of the board that reviewed the campaign, AHDB Pork Chairman Mike Sheldon, said: “A lot of pride and hard work goes into making sure the pork we produce is top quality, and the AHDB Pork Board ensures that all that commitment is translated into eye-catching consumer campaigns.

“The results of the latest Pick Pork campaign demonstrate – with inspiration and the right choice of cuts – consumers are interested in having pork as part of a healthy diet. It’s encouraging to see that younger consumers have connected with social media and online pork advertising initiatives too – so we’re reaching the next generation of shoppers.”

Deeper results on pork marketing activity are being scrutinised and the next phase of the three-year campaign will get underway early in 2019.

To view the ‘Pick Pork’ adverts visit lovepork.co.uk/collections/pick-pork and recipes are also included on the site.

ThePigSite News Desk Read more BPEX News here
Production Management, Pig Meat Quality, Marketing Pork, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

China sustains efforts to improve animal welfare

News from China  28 November 2018

Winner of 'special achievement of the year' at the 2018 National Pig Awards

News from United Kingdom  28 November 2018

Alternative market demands soften impacts of tariffs on US pork

News from Canada  27 November 2018

Traceability features in 2019 food trends

News from United States  27 November 2018

International comparison highlights UK-US pig production cost differences

News from United Kingdom  26 November 2018

More News

Tail posture could be used as early detector of tail damage and tail biting in finishing pigs

News from Denmark   28 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Lean hog futures continue to rise

News from Canada   27 November 2018

Good nutrition, management can’t replace antibiotics, but they can help reduce the need

News from United States   27 November 2018

China swine fever outbreak to curb its soybean imports

News from China   27 November 2018

Lean hog futures decline as cash values soften

News from United States   27 November 2018

EU pig prices: hope for higher prices

News from European Union   27 November 2018

The Pig Site is hiring!

News from United Kingdom   26 November 2018

Feed efficiency is key to sustainability of pork industry

News from Canada   26 November 2018

Ag Ministry says ASF won't become epidemic

News from China   26 November 2018

Improve sow foot health with rubberised flooring

News from Canada   26 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books