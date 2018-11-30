News

Applications open for MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork PhD Award

MSD Animal Health has opened submissions for the 2019 High Quality Pork PhD Award

The award will grant one recent doctoral graduate the opportunity to present their research at an upcoming MSD Animal Health High Quality Pork meeting in Asia, Europe or North America.

2018 High Quality Pork PhD Award recipient Ana Carolina Lopes-Antunes, DVM, PhD, encourages recent graduates to apply: “If you like to present your research, learn about new topics in swine industry, interact with people from different backgrounds and travel, this is your chance!”

Eligible candidates must have completed doctoral (PhD) research for an applied project in either veterinary or animal science with an emphasis on swine and defended their doctoral degree in the past 12 months. Topics of interest include antibiotic reduction, welfare, precision medicine, infectious diseases – such as porcine respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSv), porcine circovirus (PCV), Lawsonia and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae (M. Hyo) – and reproductive management. Candidates will need to be available to travel and present their review in Myanmar (4-7 March 2019), Europe (Q3 2019) or North America (Q3 2019). Travel and accommodation expenses will be covered.

To apply, candidates must submit a 500-word summary of their research project, a concise (maximum 300 words) letter describing why they deserve the award and a brief curriculum vitae. Applications must be submitted to miquel.collell@merck.com by 31 December 2018. The award recipient will be notified by 15 February 2019.