News

Canadian pork producers encouraged by signing of updated trade agreement

Canadian pork producers welcomed the signing of the Canada-United States-Mexico-Agreement (CUSMA) in Buenos Aires prior to the G-20 summit

Moving ahead with this agreement will allow Canadian policymakers to focus on initiatives that further diversifying the country’s economy and help reach the agriculture exports goal of $75 billion outlined in the Barton report.

Given the high level of integration of the North American pork market, Canadian producers see great value in the update of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We are taking the signature of this updated agreement as a positive sign that we are moving towards completion of this accord and an increased stability in the global marketplace," said Rick Bergmann, Canadian Pork Council (CPC) Chair and pork producer from Manitoba.

"CPC is looking forward to renewed efforts being put into projects that had been delayed because of ongoing trade negotiations."

Canadian pork producers have been patiently waiting for the government to move on a pork Promotion and Research Agency since 2016.

This Agency, modelled after existing beef and pork checkoff agencies in the US and Canada, would provide the Canadian pork industry a strategic, coordinated approach to market promotion, market development, and research activities.

"Now that several major trade deals have progressed significantly, we look forward to working with Minister MacAulay to get this project implemented," said Mr Bergmann.

ThePigSite News Desk