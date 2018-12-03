ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Canadian pork producers encouraged by signing of updated trade agreement

03 December 2018
Canadian Pork Council

Canadian pork producers welcomed the signing of the Canada-United States-Mexico-Agreement (CUSMA) in Buenos Aires prior to the G-20 summit

Moving ahead with this agreement will allow Canadian policymakers to focus on initiatives that further diversifying the country’s economy and help reach the agriculture exports goal of $75 billion outlined in the Barton report.

Given the high level of integration of the North American pork market, Canadian producers see great value in the update of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We are taking the signature of this updated agreement as a positive sign that we are moving towards completion of this accord and an increased stability in the global marketplace," said Rick Bergmann, Canadian Pork Council (CPC) Chair and pork producer from Manitoba.

"CPC is looking forward to renewed efforts being put into projects that had been delayed because of ongoing trade negotiations."

Canadian pork producers have been patiently waiting for the government to move on a pork Promotion and Research Agency since 2016.

This Agency, modelled after existing beef and pork checkoff agencies in the US and Canada, would provide the Canadian pork industry a strategic, coordinated approach to market promotion, market development, and research activities.

"Now that several major trade deals have progressed significantly, we look forward to working with Minister MacAulay to get this project implemented," said Mr Bergmann.

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

Manitoba Pork applauds signing of USMCA

News from Canada  04 December 2018

Farming Minister outlines government ASF preparations

News from United Kingdom  03 December 2018

Japanese pork imports steady despite volatile global markets

News from Japan  03 December 2018

New UK powers could open door to ban on live exports

News from United Kingdom  03 December 2018

AHDB report shows eight percent increase in cost of pig meat production

News from United Kingdom  30 November 2018

More News

North American PRRS Symposium: 25 years of lessons learned

News from United States   03 December 2018

Call for submissions: MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork Ph.D. Award

News from United States   03 December 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico

News from Mexico   03 December 2018

Swine dysentery outbreak in Norfolk

News from United Kingdom   03 December 2018

China buys US pork despite trade tariffs as ASF spreads

News from China   30 November 2018

Engaging the pig industry in gene-editing

News from United States   30 November 2018

EFSA highlights latest developments on African swine fever in Europe

News from European Union   30 November 2018

Applications open for MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork PhD Award

News from United States   30 November 2018

Scientist ‘pops the hood’ on US pork industry’s newest vaccine for PCV2

News from United States   29 November 2018

Chinese pig farm reports foot-and-mouth outbreak

News from China   29 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books