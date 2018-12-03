ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Swine dysentery outbreak in Norfolk

03 December 2018
National Pig Association - The voice of the UK pig industry

An outbreak of swine dysentery has been confirmed in Norfolk

The case was identified by clinical signs and subsequently confirmed by laboratory tests, AHDB Pork said.

AHDB is advising producers that increased vigilance for the development of clinical signs of disease within their herd should be observed. 

There have been isolated cases in the past two years, including outbreaks in Yorkshire in 2017.

"It is important that a heightened level of biosecurity and monitoring for clinical signs are observed over the next few weeks," AHDB said.

 

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene


