ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Manitoba Pork applauds signing of USMCA

04 December 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

Manitoba Pork is applauding the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

On Friday, while meeting in Buenos Aires for the G20, Canada, the United States and Mexico signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the revised North American free trade agreement.

Andrew Dickson, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, says from a pork perspective, the border will remain open under the agreement.

Mr Dickson said, "Of course the issue between Mexico and the United States on tariffs on pork have to be resolved but the key thing here is this is a long term agreement, there is a dispute settlement mechanism built into the agreement and that'll help in any further issues that we have as the years move along.

I think the key to remember on this thing is that the United States is a huge market for us, Mexico is big market for us as well and Mexico is a big market for the United States for pork."

By having this free flow of goods, it also brings certainty into the whole business because these are stable markets so businesses can continue to develop and grow, Mr Dickson noted.

He said, "Then it gives them a platform by which we can start expanding into things like the Trans-Pacific Partnership that was just recently signed.

"We're very pleased with these agreements that the federal government has been able to achieve over the past four or five years.

"This is Europe, now North America and the Trans-Pacific agreement.

"They all play a key part.

"And the federal government has indicated that they're in the process now of trying to look at expanding their efforts in the Asian area so hopefully we can come to some sort of arrangement with China and Indonesia and other countries."

Mr Dickson acknowledges the USMCA still must receive final approval from each of the three governments involved.

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.Ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory, Processing, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

Canadian pork producers encouraged by signing of updated trade agreement

News from Canada  03 December 2018

Farming Minister outlines government ASF preparations

News from United Kingdom  03 December 2018

Japanese pork imports steady despite volatile global markets

News from Japan  03 December 2018

New UK powers could open door to ban on live exports

News from United Kingdom  03 December 2018

AHDB report shows eight percent increase in cost of pig meat production

News from United Kingdom  30 November 2018

More News

North American PRRS Symposium: 25 years of lessons learned

News from United States   03 December 2018

Call for submissions: MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork Ph.D. Award

News from United States   03 December 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico

News from Mexico   03 December 2018

Swine dysentery outbreak in Norfolk

News from United Kingdom   03 December 2018

China buys US pork despite trade tariffs as ASF spreads

News from China   30 November 2018

Engaging the pig industry in gene-editing

News from United States   30 November 2018

EFSA highlights latest developments on African swine fever in Europe

News from European Union   30 November 2018

Applications open for MSD Animal Health's 2019 High Quality Pork PhD Award

News from United States   30 November 2018

Scientist ‘pops the hood’ on US pork industry’s newest vaccine for PCV2

News from United States   29 November 2018

Chinese pig farm reports foot-and-mouth outbreak

News from China   29 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals