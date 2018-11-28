ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

ADM shines a light on its additive portfolio at EuroTier

28 November 2018

The Pig Site spoke to Andrew Carlson, vice president of global feed additives and ingredients, ADM, at the ever-growing trade show in Hanover.

In a commitment to the feed and nutrition industry Carlson said, "We are doubling down on the additive sector. We're using EuroTier to put our additive products in the spotlight."

Well known for their corn and soy products in animal feed, ADM have a large portfolio of additive products for the poultry, swine, cattle and aquaculture industries. 

ADM Animal Nutrition™ offers a diverse portfolio of targeted solutions-based nutritional additives and to optimise animal health, performance and profitability.

Speaking about the EuroTier, Carlson was very complimentary. "Our stand has had a lot of traffic throughout the week. We've met with customers who know our products well and some customers who we've introduced products to for the first time. EuroTier is a great occasion to share new messages, but equally important for us is to hear back from the industry in Europe. We do a lot of listening and looking, picking up on customer trends and new concepts; the use of 'big data' is everywhere this year."

 

