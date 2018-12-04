ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Game-based learning has huge potential to build skills required in real pig farming

04 December 2018

New research indicates that game-based learning in agricultural education could reduce piglet mortality

Authors Karl Johan Møller Klit, Ken Steen Pedersen and Helle Stege

Background

Acquisition of knowledge and skills by agriculture students prior to real-life experience is a well-known educational challenge. Game-based learning has the advantage of being active, experiential, and problem-based, and provides immediate feedback. Simulation games are widely used in other fields to support traditional teaching methodology and actively engage students. This study investigates whether a digital pig farm game can assist agriculture students in acquiring knowledge and skills in farrowing management to reduce mortality in piglets prior to weaning.

Results

Overall the simulation group tended to score higher; however, at five percent confidence level, the difference was not significant. The simulation group had the lowest standard deviation which to some extent was due to reduced number of low-scoring students. Nevertheless, students requested more digital simulation for learning and practising skills.

Conclusion

The use of game-based learning in agricultural education has a huge potential for building skills needed on a real pig farm. However, an increase in knowledge related to farrowing management was not documented.

The integration of game-based learning into an educational setting needs further evaluation.

 

Further Reading

You can read the full report by clicking here.

Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Training & Development


