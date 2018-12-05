ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Official reports ASF outbreaks under control in China

05 December 2018

African swine fever outbreaks are generally under control in China as prevention and control measures have been effective reports senior agricultural official

A total of 81 cases of the disease had been reported in 21 provincial regions as of Monday, vice- minister of agriculture and rural affairs Yu Kangzhen said at a meeting with political advisors.

Some 631,000 pigs were culled across the country and measures including strengthened monitoring of live pig transportation and tightened entry inspection and quarantine have been taken, according to Mr Yu.

Thanks to the efforts, the situation has started to improve and restrictions have been lifted in 35 infected areas in eight provincial regions.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs. It does not affect humans or other animal species.

China will continue to tighten the supervision and prevent imported epidemics, Mr Yu said.

More than 5,800 cases of the disease have been reported in 22 countries this year.

 

Find more ASF news by clicking here.

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, African Swine Fever


