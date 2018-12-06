ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

NPA launches 'The Pork Report' campaign

06 December 2018
National Pig Association - The voice of the UK pig industry

The NPA has launched a new campaign putting the spotlight on how retailers are supporting the Great British pork industry in the run up to Christmas.

The campaign will be social media-led and will be linked by #ThePorkReport

The campaign will be social media-led and will be linked by #ThePorkReport
It is hoped that the campaign will highlight both the good and the bad when it comes to how retailers source, display and label their pork.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said in an interview with Alistair Driver, “Following a number of calls from members and increasing murmurings within the industry about the apparent lack of demand for Red Tractor pigs and cheap pork flooding in from the EU, we have taken action and launched this new campaign.

“The concept behind it is simple – to have a very visual display of current retailer support for British pork, how the products are presented, and who is actively trying to promote (or not!) our beloved product.

“And we need your support to make it work!”

How can you get involved?

A new supermarket will be featured every day, starting with Aldi and Asda, and will proceed alphabetically.

The challenge is to collect as many photos as possible that demonstrate how pork is being displayed. The image can relate to some or all of the following:

New Product Development: Are there any new products on display? Are they British?

Prominence for Pork: How much pork is on display in comparison to other proteins?

British or imported: Is the fresh pork British? And what about the other pork products?

Clear display and labels: What state are the shelves in? Do they look appealing? Is the display clear about what is and isn’t British? And is the labelling unambiguous and clear?

Christmas offering: Is the retailer making a special effort to back British pork in its Christmas offering?

You can post the pictures on Twitter using #ThePorkReport  and tag the store and @GBpork. Also mention the store, location and date you took them and why you are posting the picture and what it shows.

Alternatively, you can email the pictures to NPA@npanet.org.uk including all of the above information, so they can be posted online.

Visit the GB Pork  page to see all the photos that have been posted so far.

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Meat Quality, Processing, Labelling & Traceability


