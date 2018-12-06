ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Animal welfare moving higher on research agenda

06 December 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

The CEO of the Prairie Swine Centre says over the past 25 years, issues related to animal welfare have become an increasingly important component of research.

To make sure the Prairie Swine Centre remains connected to the needs of Canada's swine sector, it is in the process of reviewing its strategic plan.

According to Dr Murray Pettitt, CEO of the Prairie Swine Centre, the intent is to consult with stakeholders, identify the challenges they face, and any knowledge gaps and determine what would benefit them the most.

Dr Pettitt said that there are four historical pillars of research at the swine centre, nutrition, animal ethology, welfare and behaviour and engineering.

Those are the public research programmes as well as the contract research programme which is sort of a private contracted research function that the swine centre can do for folks, he explained.

He added that those areas came out of consultation that was done at the inception of the centre over 25 years ago now and the need for that type of research was identified by the western Canadian swine industry and so the swine centre defined its mandate around the needs of the industry.

Dr Pettitt said: "The swine industry has changed over the last 25 years.

"There are fewer producers out there but there are many more larger producers so the customer for the swine centre information that we generate has changed.

"In terms of the influence on the research, welfare has become more and more important to everybody as the years have gone by.

"Certainly that programme has been doing more and trying to address some of the issues surrounding the welfare of the animals under our care."

He said the strategic review will take several months and the centre is just starting to interact with industry and ask questions.

Dr Pettitt mentioned that he expects the process to be wrapped up sometime this coming spring.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Welfare


Share This

News By

Related News

Let's tie EU farm grants to better treatment of poultry and livestock

News from European Union  04 December 2018

Game-based learning has huge potential to build skills required in real pig farming

News from Denmark  04 December 2018

New UK powers could open door to ban on live exports

News from United Kingdom  03 December 2018

Paying it forward ham by ham this holiday season

News from United States  29 November 2018

China sustains efforts to improve animal welfare

News from China  28 November 2018

More News

Highest production costs since 2013 push UK producers into the red

News from United Kingdom   06 December 2018

New ASF cases reported in China

News from China   06 December 2018

NPA launches 'The Pork Report' campaign

News from United Kingdom   06 December 2018

New food purchasing programme in DC schools to improve animal welfare

News from United States   06 December 2018

Chinese official reports ASF is under control

News from China   05 December 2018

World Soil Day marks importance of a healthy environment for farming

News from United Kingdom   05 December 2018

Sino-American truce offers hope for de-escalation of trade war

News from Canada   05 December 2018

Lack of demand for surplus pigs a cause for concern for UK industry

News from United Kingdom   05 December 2018

QMS pork marketing campaign receives £125,000 boost

News from United Kingdom   05 December 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US small pig price surges

News from United States   04 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals