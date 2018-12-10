News

Alberta Pork introduces new pork app

Hog farmers, industry partners and members of the public have a new tool to educate and inform them on the latest issues of pork production.

Both Apple and Android users can download the app by searching "Alberta Pork" using their respective device application search engines. For Apple users, go to "App Store", and for Android users, "Google Play".

While the app is geared toward the needs of Alberta pork producers, it has been created to include a broad range of information.

Whether at home, in the barn, or on the road, this handy tool provides quick access to features such as market reports, local and international pork industry news, the Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council’s (CAHRC) HR toolkit and more.

Future enhancements to the app will include access to a revised on-farm occupational health and safety (OHS) manual.

The app is now available for download and provides future updates. Click here to find out more.

ThePigSite News Desk