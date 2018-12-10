ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Alberta Pork introduces new pork app

10 December 2018
Alberta Pork

Hog farmers, industry partners and members of the public have a new tool to educate and inform them on the latest issues of pork production.

Both Apple and Android users can download the app by searching "Alberta Pork" using their respective device application search engines. For Apple users, go to "App Store", and for Android users, "Google Play".

While the app is geared toward the needs of Alberta pork producers, it has been created to include a broad range of information.

Whether at home, in the barn, or on the road, this handy tool provides quick access to features such as market reports, local and international pork industry news, the Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council’s (CAHRC) HR toolkit and more.

Future enhancements to the app will include access to a revised on-farm occupational health and safety (OHS) manual.

The app is now available for download and provides future updates. Click here to find out more.

ThePigSite News Desk

Production Management, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

China sets its sights on agricultural technology

News from China  10 December 2018

New UK scheme launched to monitor pig herd health at slaughter

News from United Kingdom  10 December 2018

Innovation and joint action needed to achieve sustainable agriculture

News from Global  10 December 2018

Lack of demand for surplus pigs a cause for concern for UK industry

News from United Kingdom  05 December 2018

Manitoba Pork applauds signing of USMCA

News from Canada  04 December 2018

More News

US pork exports slightly below year-ago level

News from United States   10 December 2018

Do we need to transform our systems to ensure farming has a future?

News from Global   07 December 2018

UK APP prices steady, but SPP continues downwards

News from European Union   07 December 2018

Increased soil contamination puts food security at risk

News from Global   07 December 2018

Highest production costs since 2013 push UK producers into the red

News from United Kingdom   06 December 2018

New ASF cases reported in China

News from China   06 December 2018

Animal welfare moving higher on research agenda

News from Canada   06 December 2018

NPA launches 'The Pork Report' campaign

News from United Kingdom   06 December 2018

New food purchasing programme in DC schools to improve animal welfare

News from United States   06 December 2018

Chinese official reports ASF is under control

News from China   05 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals