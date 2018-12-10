ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

China sets its sights on agricultural technology

10 December 2018

New initiatives, farming advances and educational programmes are helping to feed the developing world.

That China's population is growing exponentially is not news in global economics. With the number of people approaching 1.4 billion, the big challenge facing the country on a daily basis is the issue of how to feed all of them. China's heavy investment in agriculture technology is enabling the supply and infrastructure to satisfy this demand.

The techniques that have been developed are of interest to developing countries around the world. The fusion of agriculture and technology matters, and China is doing its bit to lead the way.

The use of artificial intelligence is one way that farmers are streamlining operations, increasing efficiency and ensuring sustainability. Earlier this year, Alibaba announced the launch of the ET Agricultural Brain.

The application, backed by Alibaba's enormous cloud computing infrastructure, can digitally produce records of crop yields and regulate production cycles. This has helped to automate the farming process by cutting down on administrative time and boosting the quality and capacity of farming projects.

"The introduction of cloud-based agricultural intelligence is aimed at helping Chinese farmers to increase their crop yields, by, for example, helping them to potentially achieve income of $1,000 (880 euros; ￡790) for rice per acre of land," said Simon Hu, the president of Alibaba Cloud.

The aim of many of these initiatives is to reduce mass-production costs, and progress is being made in innovation to ensure food security for the country and give farmers greater economic freedom. Lowering the ceiling increases profit, and with AI advancements and collaboration in other areas, this goal is becoming a reality.

According to a report released by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the key technologies, apart from AI, are used in breeding high-quality crop varieties, food processing, automated vehicles, water efficiency, pollution control, waste recycling and ecological restoration and protection.

Over the next few years, the application of these technologies will greatly shape the way the country manufactures food and distributes it to the world's largest population. The country is already well on its way, according to the CAAS report, which said these technological processes contributed to 57.5 percent of China's agricultural growth last year.

More recent breakthroughs by Chinese scientists include high-yield rice varieties and crops that are genetically resistant to certain types of diseases and insects. Further developments in the vaccination field are also significant. For example, vaccinations protecting livestock from the H7N9 bird flu virus have proved effective.

 

Click here to read the full article at ChinaDaily

ThePigSite News Desk

Production Management, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Alberta Pork introduces new pork app

News from Canada  10 December 2018

New UK scheme launched to monitor pig herd health at slaughter

News from United Kingdom  10 December 2018

Innovation and joint action needed to achieve sustainable agriculture

News from Global  10 December 2018

Increased soil contamination puts food security at risk

News from Global  07 December 2018

Do we need to transform our systems to ensure farming has a future?

News from Global  07 December 2018

More News

US pork exports slightly below year-ago level

News from United States   10 December 2018

UK APP prices steady, but SPP continues downwards

News from European Union   07 December 2018

Highest production costs since 2013 push UK producers into the red

News from United Kingdom   06 December 2018

New ASF cases reported in China

News from China   06 December 2018

Animal welfare moving higher on research agenda

News from Canada   06 December 2018

NPA launches 'The Pork Report' campaign

News from United Kingdom   06 December 2018

New food purchasing programme in DC schools to improve animal welfare

News from United States   06 December 2018

Chinese official reports ASF is under control

News from China   05 December 2018

World Soil Day marks importance of a healthy environment for farming

News from United Kingdom   05 December 2018

Sino-American truce offers hope for de-escalation of trade war

News from Canada   05 December 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals