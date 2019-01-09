ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Farmers still have time: USDA delays deadline for applications for tarrif relief

09 January 2019
USDA

USA - According to the USDA, the 1 May deadline for 2018 production remains unchanged, but

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue issued the following statement regarding the MFP deadline extension:

“President Trump instructed me, as Secretary of Agriculture, to craft a programme that would protect farmers from unjustified retaliatory tariffs from foreign nations. As part of that package, the Market Facilitation Program has been making payments directly to farmers who have suffered trade damage.

"Using existing funds, we were able to keep FSA offices open as long as possible, but unfortunately had to close them when funding ran out. We will therefore extend the application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices were closed, once the government shutdown ends.

"Farmers who have already applied for the programme and certified their 2018 production have continued to receive payments. Meanwhile, I continue to urge members of Congress to redouble their efforts to pass an appropriations bill that President Trump will sign and end the lapse in funding so that we may again provide full services to our farmers and ranchers.”

The initial payment rate for hogs is $8.00/head.

For more information from the USDA, click here

ThePigSite News Desk

Government & Regulatory


