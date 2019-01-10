ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Unions urge MPs to take action to avoid no-deal Brexit

10 January 2019

UK - Four UK farming unions, the NFU, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and Ulster Farmer's Union, have today urged MPs to take all the necessary steps for the UK to avoid a no-deal Brexit, which could see catastrophic impacts for the nation’s food and farming sector

In a letter to all MPs ahead of the meaningful vote on the Prime Minister’s deal, the organisations highlighted the serious implications a no-deal Brexit could have for the industry and urged them to ‘take all the steps necessary to avoid such a departure coming to pass’.

The impacts of a no-deal Brexit for the food and farming sector could include:

  • Huge disruption as a result of an effective trade embargo on the export of UK animals and animal based products.
  • Affected sectors facing particularly high customs tariffs on exports. For example, the effective EU tariff would be 65 percent on beef, 46 percent on lamb and 27 percent on chicken.
  • Impacts on UK production as a result of the government potentially choosing to unilaterally lower the UK’s import tariffs to control food price inflation, resulting in the UK market being open to imports of food produced to standards lower than that produced here by UK farmers.

In the letter, the organisations said: “Brexit will mean that, for the first time in a generation, UK politicians will have direct responsibility for ensuring our nation is properly fed.

“Yet, in the face of this fundamental responsibility, there is a very real risk that a disorderly Brexit will lead to an immediate reliance on overseas imports, produced to lower standards, while many UK farms struggle to survive. The implications, not only for domestic food supply but for the careful management of our cherished countryside, would represent an historic political failure.

“Our organisations remain committed to playing their part in managing Brexit in the best interests of farmers and the UK public in the years ahead, but we believe that leaving without a deal on 29 March will lead, very quickly, to the opposite outcome.

“We urge MPs, in light of the central role Parliament will play in the coming days in resolving this impasse, to recognise the severe impact No Deal will have and to take all steps necessary to avoid such a departure coming to pass.”

Markets and Economics


Share This

News By

Related News

EU pig prices: Quotations unchanged at start of the Year

News from European Union  10 January 2019

Ag Producers’ sentiment drifts lower; trade disputes continue to concern farmers

News from United States  10 January 2019

Heavy pigs weighing on prices

News from United Kingdom  10 January 2019

Spain continues to produce, export more pork

News from Spain  09 January 2019

Global pork prices in flux due to ASF

News from China  09 January 2019

More News

Alberta focusing on containment following first ever PED outbreak

News from Canada   10 January 2019

PED detected for first time in Alberta, Canada

News from Canada   10 January 2019

Emerging swine diseases - call when things just don't add up

News from United States   09 January 2019

Farmers still have time: USDA delays deadline for applications for tarrif relief

News from United States   09 January 2019

Veterinary Ireland must get back around the table with Dept of Agriculture, IFA says

News from Ireland   09 January 2019

Biosecurity and animal health: Priorities for 2019

News from Canada   09 January 2019

Tackling tail biting: Understanding the risks

News from United Kingdom   09 January 2019

China pork and pig offal import report 2018 with forecasts for 2019-2023

News from China   08 January 2019

Opening the gates: Canadian pig farmers recognising need for public outreach

News from Canada   08 January 2019

Biosecurity key amid heightened ASF risk

News from Canada   08 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books