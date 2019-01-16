ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

African swine fever identified in Mongolia

16 January 2019

Mongolia has identified outbreaks of African swine in four provinces, which has caused thousands of pig mortalities, local media reported this week.

"As of Monday, there have been outbreaks of the viral disease in four provinces, namely Bulgan and Orkhon in the north, Tuv in the central and Dundgovi in the south," the laboratory said in a statement.

Thousands of pigs have died from the lethal disease, it said, adding that around 250 pigs have been confirmed dead in Orkhon province.

The country's Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry has asked local governments to step up monitoring and take necessary measures to fight the disease.

Click here to read the full article.

Source: Xinhua Online

Pig Health, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

Alberta PED outbreak remains contained to one

News from Canada  16 January 2019

No deal Brexit a major concern for the BVA

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

Resolution needed to secure UK animal health and welfare says NOAH, after Brexit landmark vote

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

African swine fever death toll exceeds 900,000 pigs in China

News from China  15 January 2019

Poland's wild boar cull prompts protests

News from Poland  15 January 2019

More News

NFU President responds to the meaningful vote

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

UK PM May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

NFU agrees six principles to deliver best Brexit outcome for British farmers, growers

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Save money by focusing on feed conversion

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Canadian agricultural outlook still positive

News from Canada   15 January 2019

Farming insects may solve one problem but create others, scientists warn

News from Global   15 January 2019

New guidelines on responsible antibiotic use in UK pigs

News from United Kingdom   15 January 2019

EU pig prices: Balanced markets and positive prospects

News from European Union   15 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: China January 2019

News from China   14 January 2019

Brazilian exports reached 549 thousand tonnes in 2018

News from Brazil   14 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books