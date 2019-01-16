News

African swine fever identified in Mongolia

Mongolia has identified outbreaks of African swine in four provinces, which has caused thousands of pig mortalities, local media reported this week.

"As of Monday, there have been outbreaks of the viral disease in four provinces, namely Bulgan and Orkhon in the north, Tuv in the central and Dundgovi in the south," the laboratory said in a statement.

Thousands of pigs have died from the lethal disease, it said, adding that around 250 pigs have been confirmed dead in Orkhon province.

The country's Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry has asked local governments to step up monitoring and take necessary measures to fight the disease.

Source: Xinhua Online