ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Resolution needed to secure UK animal health and welfare says NOAH, after Brexit landmark vote

16 January 2019

UK - NOAH urges politicians to work together to agree an urgent resolution to Brexit negotiations in order to provide certainty for animal health businesses.

Companies are working hard to finalise plans to protect and ensure supply of vital veterinary medicines within the UK, as 29 March rapidly approaches.

“Leaving the EU without a deal will present a risk to the seamless supply of the medicines our animals need to protect their health and prevent disease and suffering, despite the extensive preparation our members have been carrying out to prepare for the many Brexit scenarios that have been under discussion,” NOAH Chief Executive Dawn Howard explained.

“We need a decision to be made that means that we do not leave the EU on 29 March without a transition period. Should ‘no deal’ prevail, then it is vital that government guarantees veterinary medicines are given the same customs priority afforded to human medicines. Many vital medicines, including vaccines, have short shelf lives and specific transport conditions. They must not be caught up in potential backlogs with other commodity goods.

“Our members look forward to continuing to work with Government and the authorities to the best of their ability to help protect the nation’s animals by ensuring medicines are available, whatever the final outcome of deliberations,” she added. “We await the next stage in the process.”

Pig Health, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

African swine fever identified in Mongolia

News from Mongolia  16 January 2019

NFU agrees six principles to deliver best Brexit outcome for British farmers, growers

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

Alberta PED outbreak remains contained to one

News from Canada  16 January 2019

No deal Brexit a major concern for the BVA

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

UK PM May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line

News from United Kingdom  16 January 2019

More News

NFU President responds to the meaningful vote

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Save money by focusing on feed conversion

News from United Kingdom   16 January 2019

Poland's wild boar cull prompts protests

News from Poland   15 January 2019

African swine fever death toll exceeds 900,000 pigs in China

News from China   15 January 2019

Canadian agricultural outlook still positive

News from Canada   15 January 2019

Farming insects may solve one problem but create others, scientists warn

News from Global   15 January 2019

New guidelines on responsible antibiotic use in UK pigs

News from United Kingdom   15 January 2019

EU pig prices: Balanced markets and positive prospects

News from European Union   15 January 2019

Genesus Global Market Report: China January 2019

News from China   14 January 2019

Brazilian exports reached 549 thousand tonnes in 2018

News from Brazil   14 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books