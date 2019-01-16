News

Resolution needed to secure UK animal health and welfare says NOAH, after Brexit landmark vote

UK - NOAH urges politicians to work together to agree an urgent resolution to Brexit negotiations in order to provide certainty for animal health businesses.

Companies are working hard to finalise plans to protect and ensure supply of vital veterinary medicines within the UK, as 29 March rapidly approaches.

“Leaving the EU without a deal will present a risk to the seamless supply of the medicines our animals need to protect their health and prevent disease and suffering, despite the extensive preparation our members have been carrying out to prepare for the many Brexit scenarios that have been under discussion,” NOAH Chief Executive Dawn Howard explained.

“We need a decision to be made that means that we do not leave the EU on 29 March without a transition period. Should ‘no deal’ prevail, then it is vital that government guarantees veterinary medicines are given the same customs priority afforded to human medicines. Many vital medicines, including vaccines, have short shelf lives and specific transport conditions. They must not be caught up in potential backlogs with other commodity goods.

“Our members look forward to continuing to work with Government and the authorities to the best of their ability to help protect the nation’s animals by ensuring medicines are available, whatever the final outcome of deliberations,” she added. “We await the next stage in the process.”