EU pig prices: quotations still unmoving

The European slaughter pig market continues steadily this week. For several weeks now, the majority of quotations have not seen any significant change.

At present, the mood among market participants within the EU member countries is varied. While, for instance, the supply and demand situation has recently balanced out in Germany and trading pigs for slaughter has been improving, the Austrians are complaining about oversupplied markets and an above-average weekly quantity of live pigs.

Evidently, worries about outbreaks of African swine fever is predominant in the French market, as has been reported by a market participant. The word is that French slaughter companies are increasingly making efforts to sell fresh meat. At the same time, the quantities of live pigs on offer have been altogether sufficient. All in all, slightly decreasing quotations are only reported on from Austria and France.

Just like the unchanged German leading quotation, quotations have also been reportedly unchanged in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium. Due to currency fluctuations, the corrected British quotation has gone up slightly.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions)

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 percent lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 percent killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

The local slaughter pig market has started the week by meeting high demand from the marketers. As expected, the quantities of live pigs on offer are declining.