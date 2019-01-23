ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Thailand on alert for African swine fever in Chinese pork

23 January 2019

Authorities have seized more ASF-infected pork products from travellers and are warning tourists not to bring any pork into Thai regions.

Thai authorities are carefully screening pork products being carried in by travellers from China and Mongolia after the World Organisation for Animal Health warned last week of outbreaks of African swine fever in those countries.

Sorawit Thanito, director general of the Livestock Development Department, announced this week (22 January) that on 18 January, officials at Phuket International Airport’s Animal Quarantine Station seized ASF-contaminated pork sausage and salami from a Chinese tourist.

Overall, Thai officials had seized nine contaminated pork products in three separate incidents, the director said.

 

Source: The Nation

Top image via Shutterstock

