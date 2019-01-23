ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter January 2019

23 January 2019

Spotlight the Future team presents field research into the profitability of using Hyogen in high health farms and tests two Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae vaccines.

Hyogen profitable even in high health farm

This study confirmed that mild M.hyo infections might be underestimated in commercial swine farms with high health status. The results of this study performed in France revealed significant consistent improvements in the incidence and extension of the EP like lesions in Hyogen® vaccinated pigs with highly reduced variability among different batches.

As a consequence of the improved respiratory health the growth performance was better in the Hyogen® group, which had on average 34 grams more in the daily weight gain representing a net profit using Respinomics™ application of 1.43€ per pig.

Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae strain diversity and impact in the field - ESPHM 2017

Dr. Marina Sibila from CRESA, Spain recently presented a talk on the topic Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae: strain diversity and impact in the field, at Ceva’s satellite symposium as part of ESPHM 2017 held in Prague.

Ceva Lung Program

The Lung Ceva application provides insights into diseases associated with Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae, Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and Aujeszky's disease virus.

It offers the methodology and guidelines on how to properly assess the presence, incidence, patterns of circulation and impact of these infections using the serologic survey and adapted to the
pulmonary scoring of slaughter pigs.

Clinical efficacy of two vaccination strategies against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae in a pig herd suffering from respiratory disease

A randomised field trial was conducted on an Austrian farrow-to-finish farm for one year to compare the efficacy of two commercial Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae vaccines.

 

 

