News

Swine fever cover-ups continue

Two more commercial swine farms face legal charges after failing to report outbreaks of African swine fever and selling sick pigs.

Chinese authorities began cracking down on cover-ups of African swine fever (ASF) in 2018 when cases emerged of producers failing to alert authorities of the disease outbreak, failing to quarantine sick pigs, and selling sick pigs to unknowing buyers.

On 4 January 2019, a dead pig that washed up on the shores of Kinmen beach, Taiwan, tested positive for ASF, indicating improper disposal of infected animals and the possibility of more illegal cover-ups.

At the time, Taiwan's Council of Agriculture said it would take further measures to protect the island's 11,000 pigs, including a temporary ban on the transport of pork products from Kinmen to the rest of Taiwan.

Less than a week later, another pig was found on a nearby island, further prompting action from Chinese officials. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen urged the pig industry not to conceal information about disease outbreaks and suspicious deaths in their swine herds.

China's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Affairs Bureau announced at the time that investigation and punishment for failing to report the death, slaughter or sale of sick or dead pigs would be pursued under criminal law. The fine for movement of meat products from affected areas was also increased to help in the prevention of ASF reaching unaffected areas.

Now, with two commercial farms facing legal action for the cover-up of ASF outbreaks in their herds and disease mortalities increasing throughout Asia, China's government are further stepping up punishment for illegal activity in the pig industry.

With over 900,000 hogs culled in China alone since the first outbreak in August 2018, it is essential that authorities crack down on individuals that are actively contributing to the spread of African swine fever.

Source: The Business Times