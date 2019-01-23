ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

UK pig meat exports continue to perform strongly

23 January 2019

British Pig Executive

During November 2018, UK exports of fresh/frozen pork continued to record year-on-year growth (+5% or 900 tonnes), reaching 19,500 tonnes.

Exports to China have continued the trend set in the past couple of months, recording an increase of 81 percent year-on-year, to 4,900 tonnes.

Shipments to Germany and Ireland also recorded increases, while declines were recorded for Hong Kong and Denmark.

Average prices were also reported a little higher than year earlier levels, reflecting increasing high value trade with the US.

This meant the overall value of fresh/frozen pork shipments was up 7 percent at £26.4 million.

Looking at pig meat overall (including offal), exports for the month also rose (+3 percent or 1,000 tonnes), to 31,800 tonnes.

There was some switching in products though compared to year earlier levels. Shipments of bacon and processed pork both recorded increases, though offal recorded a decline.

In November, UK imports of fresh/frozen pork were similar to the previous month, at 43,700 tonnes, according to the latest data from HMRC. This is a significant year-on-year rise of 13 percent (5,000 tonnes).

In the month all major suppliers increased shipments, which contributed to this overall growth. EU pig prices were significantly lower than UK prices during the month, encouraging these higher import levels.

The latest Porkwatch data also suggests the percentage of British pork facings in GB retailers was declining around this time.

Imports of sausages and bacon both recorded little change year-on-year, while imports of processed hams increased by 23 percent, to 14,700 tonnes.

Overall, this meant total UK pig meat imports (including offal) rose to 91,300 tonnes, up 9 percent on the year. However, in value terms this was only a 3 percent annual increase, totalling £222.3 million.

 

As reported by Rebecca Oborne, AHDB Pork Analyst

ThePigSite News Desk Read more BPEX News here
Markets and Economics


Share This

News By

Related News

NFU outlines the impact of a no-deal on British food and farming

News from United Kingdom  23 January 2019

Will Canada overtake the US as number one pork supplier to Japan?

News from Canada  22 January 2019

Irish pig sector spiralling deeper into financial crisis

News from Ireland  22 January 2019

EU pig prices: quotations still unmoving

News from European Union  22 January 2019

China's 2018 pork output surprises industry

News from China  22 January 2019

More News

Swine fever cover-ups continue

News from China   23 January 2019

Canada’s Food Guide reiterates pork is a healthy choice

News from Canada   23 January 2019

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter January 2019

News from European Union   23 January 2019

Thailand on alert for African swine fever in Chinese pork

News from Thailand   23 January 2019

How far can tail posture act as an indicator of tail-biting?

News from Sweden   23 January 2019

How can computer-based learning aid with on-farm pig euthanasia?

News from United States   23 January 2019

ADM named in Fortune's most admired company list for 11th consecutive year

News from United States   23 January 2019

Is PEDv infecting herds through artificial insemination?

News from France   22 January 2019

Substantial progress reported in 2018 efforts to fight swine disease

News from Canada   22 January 2019

NFU Board calls for immediate end to government shutdown

News from United States   21 January 2019

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books