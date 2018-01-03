ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 50

03 January 2018
IQC Insights

We have the latest prices for Week 50 (Dec.23~Dec.29).

Compared with last week, both the live pig price and pig carcase price have increased by 0.4%, while the piglet price has decreased slightly by 0.3% to CNY29.9 per kg.

We have also updated China’s latest import volume of pigmeat and offal for this November. Compared with last year, both the pigmeat and offal are still in a downward trend. China imported 1,105 thousand tons of pigmeat from this January to November, decreasing by 27% than the same period last year, while its import of pork offal also decreased by 10% to 1,120 thousand tons on a y-o-y basis.

Welcome to IQC Insights

Based in Shanghai, IQC insights is a research & analysis company focusing on China’s animal protein industry.

Through our on-the-ground research approach, including regular market visits, market price tracking and communication with a wide range of official and industry participants, we are able to offer compact, meaningful and data-driven insights.

Our mission is to provide our clients and partners with exclusive and trustworthy analysis and market understanding to guide and inform on major trends and the driving forces shaping the future of China’s animal protein markets.

For further information, please visit our website www.iqc-insights.com.

ThePigSite News Desk

