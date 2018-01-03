News

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 50

We have the latest prices for Week 50 (Dec.23~Dec.29).

Compared with last week, both the live pig price and pig carcase price have increased by 0.4%, while the piglet price has decreased slightly by 0.3% to CNY29.9 per kg.

We have also updated China’s latest import volume of pigmeat and offal for this November. Compared with last year, both the pigmeat and offal are still in a downward trend. China imported 1,105 thousand tons of pigmeat from this January to November, decreasing by 27% than the same period last year, while its import of pork offal also decreased by 10% to 1,120 thousand tons on a y-o-y basis.

