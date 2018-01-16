ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Zoetis Launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV In the European Union

16 January 2018
Zoetis

Zoetis today announced the launch of Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV in most European Union countries, an innovative vaccine containing a modified live European Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) virus strain, grown in a unique cell line for whole herd protection against PRRS.

  • New modified live vaccine (MLV) against Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) virus for the active immunization of pigs
  • Vaccination from first day of age; earliest protection with one single dose
  • Also approved for gilts and sows, protection extends to the whole herd, and an opportunity for new customized PRRS control programs
  • A new option to reduce lung lesions caused by PRRSv in fattening pigs, and to reduce negative impact of PRRSv infection on reproductive performance of gilts and sows

Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV offers the earliest piglet vaccination from the first day of age, securing immunity before the risk period which lasts until the end of the fattening. Pig protection is established 28 days after vaccination, and lasts for 26 weeks after vaccination in fattening pigs, and 16 weeks after vaccination in gilts and sows. The vaccine reduces viremia and nasal shedding of the virus.

“In Europe, Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome is known for severe impacts on reproduction including lowering birth rates, increasing abortion, stillbirth, mummified, as well as weak live-born piglets, and death,” said Monica Balasch, Associate Director, Global Biologicals Development, for Zoetis. “In clinical studies conducted with Suvaxyn PRRS MLV, we found excellent results vaccinating pigs from the first day of age. It is safe to be used as the earliest protection in piglets, and to protect the whole herd against PRRS, as it is also safe for use in gilts and sows. The new vaccine represents a flexible alternative to allow for new customized PRRS control programs developed by veterinarians for producers.”

“We are excited to bring this innovative vaccine to Europe,” said Alvaro Aldaz, Director, Commercial Development and Innovation, Swine, for Zoetis. “Suvaxyn PRRS MLV has been developed using a very innovative vaccine technology which brings swine veterinarians a new advanced PRRS control tool. As well reducing viremia, nasal shedding and lung lesions in fattening pigs, the vaccine has been proven to overcome maternal immunity, which increases the efficacy of the vaccine when given to piglets during the first days of life. Additionally, it allows veterinarians for use PRRS mass vaccination within the claim; mass vaccination has become more and more popular in several European countries.”

Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV is a veterinary vaccine that contains a European PRRS virus strain (Genotype 1) that has been grown and attenuated in a uniquely modified cell line developed by Zoetis. This has resulted in a vaccine with unique features and clear, practical benefits.

“Suvaxyn PRRS MLV is safe based on true loss of virulence, and not based on a temporary reduction in ability to replicate in macrophage cells in the lung of the pig,” said Jay Calvert, Research Director, VMRD Global Biologicals Research at Zoetis, and developer of a new process that allows the creation of new PRRS vaccines that are safe and effective in very young pigs.

The efficacy of Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV is supported by a comprehensive program of clinical studies reviewed by the European Medicines Agency and included in the regulatory procedure approved by the European Commission in August 2017. The European public assessment report is available here.

The most common side effects with Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV (which may affect more than one in 10 pigs) are a short-lived increase in body temperature (0.5°C on average and up to 1.4°C individually) within four days of vaccination, and in sows local reactions in the form of swellings which resolve without treatment within five to 32 days.

About Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

This viral pig disease is very costly for the swine industry in most countries in the world. It causes reproductive losses, lowered farrowing (birth) rates, increase in abortions, stillbirth, mummified fetal pigs, as well as weak live-born piglets, and deaths. It also causes respiratory disease in pigs, impacting growth performance and is often complicated with other bacterial and viral co-infections.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 60 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2016, the company generated annual revenue of $4.9 billion with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

