ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

USDA proposes new regulations on processing line speeds

23 January 2018

The USDA has released a proposed rule to lift the caps on line speeds in meat processing plants, allowing individual facilities the power to determine how quickly pork can be processed on site.

Under the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) New Swine Slaughter Inspection System (NSIS), the new rules would allow hog slaughter plants to voluntarily join a new proposed inspection system that would put plant employees in charge of determining which animals are unfit for processing. Government inspectors who currently perform this function would be moved to other areas of the plant focused more on food safety.

The cap on processing line speeds would also be removed, with packers responsible for maintaining animal welfare and employee safety rules, the USDA said in an interview with Reuters.

Currently, pork plants process an average of between 950 and 1,000 hogs per hour; new line speeds could reach an estimated 1,295 hogs per hour, according to test processing facilities in operation since 1997.

Worker safety experts reacted to the proposed rule, noting that it would add to the already high risk of food contamination and worker injuries in meat processing plants. Meatpacking workers already experience a risk of injury seventeen times higher than that of other workers nationwide, with high instances of carpal tunnel, tendonitis, and amputations (Organic Authority).

Dr Dan Kovich, a veterinarian with the National Pork Producers Council, claimed that worries about increased chain speeds are unfounded in an interview with Reuters:

The plants don’t have free will to run as fast as they want. They have to make sure they can still meet the letter of the law when it comes to animal welfare, food safety and employee safety as they did before.

FSIS alleges that the new system will also result in a lower prevalence of salmonella, thus reducing foodborne illnesses linked with pork.

Those opposed to the proposition argue that the new rule puts disproportionate power in the hands of packers at the detriment of animals and employees. Centre for Food Safety Senior Policy Advisor, Jaydee Hanson, commented:

It’s moving in the wrong direction. A lot of the big companies want to get USDA inspectors off the line so that they can run it faster.

In a statement, Debbie Berkowitz, senior fellow for worker safety and health with the National Employment Law Project, said removing chain speed limits is “another example of the Trump administration rigging the rules against workers and being perfectly willing to sacrifice their health to benefit corporate interests".

The proposed rule will be subject to a 60-day comment period once it is published in the Federal Register.

 

Sources: Reuters; Organic Authority

Pig Health, Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Processing, Slaughter


Share This

News By

Related News

BVA’s seven farm assurance principles

News from United Kingdom  23 January 2018

Progress for Manitoba in PED elimination

News from Canada  19 January 2018

AHDB commits £5m to fix "fragmented" farming innovation pipeline

News from United Kingdom  19 January 2018

NFU urges restoration of organic livestock welfare standard

News from United States  18 January 2018

CME: Red Meat, Poultry Export and Import Forecasts for 2018 Unchanged

News from United States  17 January 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Minnesota Pork Congress report

News from United States   23 January 2018

Giantstar and PIC China enter into a long term partnership

News from China   23 January 2018

Individual pig care offers path to better health, uniformity

News from United States   23 January 2018

Hypor expands US presence with new hire

News from United States   23 January 2018

Pork and chicken flood Russia’s markets

News from Russian Federation   22 January 2018

#ColostrumIsGold campaign to slash antibiotic use

News from United Kingdom   22 January 2018

Pork producers need to proactively communicate with consumers to change the dialogue

News from United States   19 January 2018

DanAvl now DanBred

News from Global   18 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South-East Asia

News from Thailand   17 January 2018

Genesus global technical report: Adding customer value with genotype information

News from United States   17 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books