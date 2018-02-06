ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

PigPass: Australia’s answer for pork reporting

06 February 2018

To continuously improve upon the country’s reputation for delivering high quality and safe pork products, Australia has revamped its national pork reporting in the form of PigPass.

The new reporting laws will strengthen Australia’s biosecurity by making it mandatory to monitor and register the movement of pigs under the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS).

The Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud, responded to the announcement of the new laws that will be introduced by all state and territory governments from 1 February onward:

The NLIS for pork, known as PigPass, uses ear tags or tattoos to identify animals. All pig movements onto farms, sale yards, show grounds and abattoirs are documented in a database using a National Vendor Declaration.

The pork industry is important to regional Australia worth more than $1.3 billion with over 1400 pork farms across the nation.

PigPass will help Australia keep its excellent reputation for delivering high quality and safe produce.

A PigPass National Vendor Declaration (PigPass NVD) form must be completed when pigs are moved from a property. This applies to all pig owners and producers, regardless of the numbers of the pigs moved.

PigPass helps to ensure that the transport of pigs meets agreed industry and government standards relating to food safety, animal disease control and animal welfare.

 

Source: Bendigo Advertiser; Australian Pork

 

