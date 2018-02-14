ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU Pig Prices: markets are recovering, quotations are going up

14 February 2018

For the first time since June 2017, the pigs-mature-for-slaughter quotations are indicating an upward trend for the coming months.

 

In Germany, producer prices increased by a moderate 3 cents per kg slaughter-weight, with the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria following suit; raising their quotations to a similar extent. French producer prices increased by 2 cents per kg slaughter weight, while Spanish producer prices went up by 1 cent.

Market observers tend to say that this friendly market development may be attributed to the decreasing quantities of pigs for slaughter meeting brisk demand from the meat trade. The bottom prices appear to be being actively used to fill cold storage warehouses with low-priced pork. This might be concluded from the slaughter weights having gone down most recently almost everywhere. In Denmark alone, the price is not yet ready to go up this week.


Trend for the German market:

Even after this first price increase, the demand for pigs for slaughter continues to be brisk. The quantities on offer, however, are quite manageable, though not always being sufficient for covering the short-term demand. Accordingly, the quotations may be expected to still go up this week, from today’s outlook.

 

As reported by ISN

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books