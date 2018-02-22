ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

NFU elects new officeholder team

22 February 2018

Minette Batters has been elected as the new President of the National Farmers’ Union.

Minette Batters, a beef farmer from Wiltshire, has been elected as the first female President of the National Farmers Union, for a two-year term alongside Guy Smith as Deputy President and Stuart Roberts as Vice President.

The new elected officeholder team (left to right); Stuart Roberts, Minette Batters and Guy Smith. Photo by Simon Hadley.

The election took place after the AGM of the NFU Council, a representative body made up of its elected members, following the annual NFU Conference.

Minette Batters, President, spoke of her gratitude at the announcement:

I am delighted to have been elected as President of the NFU and I am grateful to all the members who have given me the opportunity to lead our industry through Brexit and beyond.

At the heart of the NFU is its members and I would like the organisation to aim even higher on their behalf. British farming is in the spotlight like never before and this is a great opportunity to reposition the sector in the eyes of the nation.

Together as a new officeholder team, we will hit the ground running and I look forward to sharing our new vision for farming at the earliest opportunity.

Guy Smith, Deputy President, also commented:

It is a great privilege to serve the NFU as an officeholder and I am delighted to be given the opportunity to begin a new role as Deputy President.

To serve as the deputy to Minette is a great honour. Having worked with Minette for the past four years, I am looking forward to working with her and Stuart as a close team in what will be a pivotal two years for British agriculture.

Stuart Roberts, Vice President, added:

I’m extremely proud to join the new officeholder team and I am grateful to members for giving me this opportunity. British agriculture is facing both exciting and challenging times, and I am looking forward to offering Minette and Guy my full support for the years ahead.

 

As reported by NFU

 

Conferences & Events, Company/Products, Training & Development, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Novel pork proposals make for good reading

News from Australia  21 February 2018

Tyson Foods pork processing facility suspends operations

News from United States  21 February 2018

Vets claim victory as Gove recognises animal welfare as a public good

News from United Kingdom  20 February 2018

Food and farming can power Britain post-Brexit, says NFU President

News from United Kingdom  20 February 2018

Michael Gove announces farm inspection review

News from United Kingdom  20 February 2018

More News

Manitoba launches consultation on agricultural Crown lands

News from Canada   21 February 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 1 General Farm Review

News from European Union   21 February 2018

3 tips for surviving the vitamin A & E supply crisis

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Can your boar ensure quality? Hypor Kanto can

News from European Union   20 February 2018

How long do mycoplasma-negative herds stay negative?

News from United States   20 February 2018

Hypor Libra*: Greater gains with less labour

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Genesus global technical report: Short remarks about sow's lactation

News from United States   20 February 2018

USDA seeks comments on plans to modernise swine inspection

News from United States   20 February 2018

Increase in pig price fully justified

News from Ireland   19 February 2018

China turns to artificial intelligence to track its 700 million pigs

News from China   19 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books