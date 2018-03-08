ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Vaccination strategies in the context of antibiotic reduction

08 March 2018

Biomin

The concept of One Health represents very new terminology, but there is nothing new about the interaction between animals, humans and the environment. The interactions between these three areas are increasingly overlapping so that veterinary medicine, human medicine and the environment are becoming more and more closely linked. This is why the concept is called One Health.

Summary of a talk given by Prof. Paolo Martelli DVM, Diplomate ECPHM, President of the ECPHM and Full Professor of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at Parma University, Italy.

One Health and Responsible Use of Antibiotics

It is because of these close interactions that we have to use antibiotics prudently. It does not mean that we have to avoid antibiotic use completely, but rather we have to approach their use differently. Antimicrobials cannot and should not be considered as a protective umbrella against shortfalls in management, environment, biosecurity and welfare.

Immune Response Mode of Action

Non-self agent is the name given to anything that does not belong to the animal. Everything non-self is treated by the immune system, which is in itself very complex. As a consequence of the immune response, we have clinical and immunological protection in the same way that we expect protection from a vaccination.

Clinical Protection

The severity of a disease in a non-vaccinated animal is much higher than the severity of the disease in an animal that has been vaccinated. That is what we mean by clinical protection. Body temperature is one of the parameters for clinical protection, but one of the most important clinical parameters is average daily weight gain (ADWG). Infection can have a big impact on ADWG.

Vaccination Efficacy Perception and Herd Immunity

A list of some infections and what we perceive in terms of vaccine efficacy is shown in the video. The efficacy of a vaccination is a matter of perception. Unfortunately, vaccine efficacy cannot be measured in the field.

Herd immunity means creating resistance of a population both to an infection and to the spread of infection. Herd immunity is created when a large percentage of the population is vaccinated. When a vaccinated population is exposed to animals that are infected, we can expect 12 times less disease compared to a non-vaccinated population. When a non-vaccinated population is exposed to infected animals, you see a huge number of animals becoming infected. This is proof that the vaccination has reduced the capacity for disease transmission.

Mycotoxins have negative effects on vaccinations by reducing their efficacy. The mycotoxins and their effects are listed in the video.

 

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Biomin News here
Pig Health, Antibiotic


Share This

News By

Related News

The rise of fumonisins marks global trend as mycotoxin threat shifts

News from European Union  06 February 2018

Replacement of Acid Components in Pig Diets

News from Global  30 January 2017

8 Reasons to Use Broad Spectrum Mycotoxin Protection

News from Global  18 October 2016

BIOMIN Sponsors Nutrition and Gut Health Summer Academy at Vetmeduni Vienna

News from Austria  09 September 2016

Genomics Expose the Role of Phytogenics in Gut Health: BIOMIN

News from Global  07 September 2016

More News

Innovative pig feeding trough designs

News from United States   08 March 2018

2018 European PRRS Research Award open for submissions until July 1st

News from European Union   08 March 2018

Global Food Safety Initiative reveals new benchmarking requirements

News from Japan   08 March 2018

International Womens Day: challenging farming stereotypes

News from United Kingdom   07 March 2018

Meet the game-changing women of pig farming

News from United States   07 March 2018

Influence Feed: Feedback on food and fuel policy

News from United States   07 March 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 2 Gilt management

News from European Union   07 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Global market prices

News from United States   06 March 2018

Listeriosis outbreak traced to processed meat

News from South Africa   06 March 2018

Pork from Britain to be showcased in Japan

News from United Kingdom   06 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books