ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pork producers advised to aggressively forward price hogs for this coming winter

03 April 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

Farmscape – H@ms Marketing Services is advising producers to forward contract at least half of their production for this coming winter.

The USDA's Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report, released last week, indicates total supplies in the US as of 1 March were about 3.1 percent higher than year ago levels.

Tyler Fulton, the Director of Risk Management with h@ms Marketing Services, says this confirms we have an abundant hog supply and, since the report's release, we've seen some sharp declines in the futures:

We're seeing drops of about 1.50 to 2.00 dollars per hundredweight in the summer time frame while the deferred months, the October and December futures, they're seeing slightly more moderate losses representing about 75 cents to 1.50 in early trade this week.

I think it's important to note that the current forward prices or futures values are still better than what cash values were last year, in particular, for that September through December time frame.

That's when pork production is likely to peak and is typically seasonally the highest production levels.

When you can price your production and secure those prices for something better than year-ago levels when we're dealing with the expectation of five percent more pork in that time frame and still great uncertainty on the demand side, it makes a lot of sense to be pricing as much as half of your planned production in that time frame.

That's really where our focus has been, is on that last half of the year and being fairly aggressive even after we've seen roughly a six to ten percent drop in prices over the last week and a half to two weeks.

Fulton says, when you see year-over-year production increases approaching five percent for any given quarter, it raises concerns over whether the market can clear that inventory at comparable prices.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.

 

Photo: Christopher Policarpio

 

 

 

ThePigSite News Desk

Production Management, Markets and Economics, Marketing Pork, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Showcasing pork production at World Pork Expo 2018

News from United States  03 April 2018

EU pig prices: German markets showing signs of stabilising

News from European Union  03 April 2018

Prebiotics and probiotics boost pig growth and health

News from Global  02 April 2018

PEDv Lessons Learned report in the works

News from Canada  02 April 2018

Predict your consumer behaviour

News from Global  30 March 2018

More News

Inbreeding: not all gloom and doom

News from Global   03 April 2018

Retailers setting their sights on pain management in pig production

News from United States   02 April 2018

Zoetis launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV in the European Union

News from European Union   02 April 2018

When diseases cross borders

News from European Union   31 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Russia road trip March 2018

News from Russian Federation   31 March 2018

How close are we to having a Strep suis vaccine for pigs?

News from United States   30 March 2018

Red Tractor Assurance to launch TV advertising campaign

News from United Kingdom   30 March 2018

Global Market Report: China

News from China   29 March 2018

Nutriad presents at PP&DFA Asia

News from Thailand   29 March 2018

Three leading animal health companies join hands to launch world-class vaccine joint venture targeting foot-and-mouth disease in China

News from China   29 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books