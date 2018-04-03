News

EU pig prices: German markets showing signs of stabilising

ISN – Schweine.net discusses the European market price of pigs this week (3 March 2018)

With only a few exceptions, the quotations for the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market were able to stabilise at the beginning of this week. It is true that some German slaughter companies demanded price concessions very early last week from producers; yet, unchanged prices dominated in Germany at last.

This stability spilled over to neighbouring countries – Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, where quotations remained the same as previous analysis. In France, however, the average prices fell by 3 cents during the Plerin auction, compared with last week’s prices. Demand for pigs for slaughter was perceivably dampened through the veterinarians’ striking as well as through the extended price gap towards the German, Dutch and Belgian quotations, as is reported from France. In Denmark, the pig prices went down by a very clear 4 cents’ range. This may essentially be an adaptation to last weeks’ price decreases with regard to the German quotation.

Even with the slaughter weights still being very high and the business in exports to third countries still being difficult, the Spanish quotation is able to maintain a comparably high level. The holiday season, starting with the Easter holidays, might be a decisive factor; generally boosting domestic meat consumption.

European Pig-price-comparison by the ISN

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

