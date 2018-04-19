ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

No-touch meat packaging for millennials

19 April 2018

Sainsbury's has announced that it will be introducing no-touch packaging for their chicken pieces in May 2018

The new packaging was announced by Sainsbury's this week and is to be on supermarket shelves by 3 May 2018.

The packaging is aimed at people that do not like touching raw meat when preparing meals. According to a survey published on Mintel, two in five (39%) British people, aged 16-34, say it’s hard to know when meat is cooked to a safe temperature, and over one third (37%) of young cooks say they prefer not to handle raw meat when cooking. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Katherine Hall, product development manager for meat, fish and poultry at Sainbury's, claimed that many young people are 'scared' of touching raw meat.

The fear of touching meat apparently stems from the fear of contracting food poisoning through E. coli contamination. Sainsbury's believes that it is disconcerting that so many young people do not understand how to safely prepare and cook meat so have taken the opportunity to reduce the amount of contact that people are required to have with the meat in order to prepare it. The new Doypack packaging would allow people to merely tear the top of the packaging off and pour out the contents into the pan.

Others have voiced concerns over the extra, non-biodegradable plastic required to produce the touch-free packaging.

 

 

Biosecurity and Hygiene, Marketing Pork, Company/Products, Food Safety, Processing, Labelling & Traceability


Share This

News By

Related News

Export opportunities in the Philippines

News from Global  19 April 2018

Less and better meat for the future of the industry

News from United Kingdom  19 April 2018

Threat of extinction for British native pig breeds

News from United Kingdom  18 April 2018

Walmart, Tesco and Carrefour are set to lose customers over poor pig welfare

News from Global  18 April 2018

US pigs return to Argentina

News from United States  17 April 2018

More News

MSD Animal Health continues its partnership with WeForest to promote a healthy planet

News from United States   19 April 2018

Needles & Sins: Sloppy vaccination protocols can jeopardise herd health, welfare, returns

News from United States   19 April 2018

MSD Animal Health launches the IDAL® 3G needle-free, intradermal swine vaccination device

News from United States   19 April 2018

NFU rejects house farm bill

News from United States   19 April 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Road Trip - Great Britain, Netherlands and Denmark

News from European Union   18 April 2018

What’s driving the surge in sow mortality?

News from United States   18 April 2018

Countryside must not become a ‘soft target’, NFU tells police chiefs

News from United Kingdom   18 April 2018

NFU prepares to respond to government on future farm policy

News from United Kingdom   17 April 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA, April 2018

News from United States   16 April 2018

Seminars to cure wild hog headaches

News from United States   16 April 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books