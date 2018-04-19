News

MSD Animal Health launches the IDAL® 3G needle-free, intradermal swine vaccination device

“The IDAL® Way” Features Newest Device with Broadest Vaccine Portfolio for Control of Major Diseases Affecting Swine.

MSD Animal Health (known as Merck Animal Health in the United States and Canada) today announced the launch of Idal® 3G, the newest needle-free, intradermal delivery device in the Idal® family of products for swine vaccination, and “The IDAL® Way,” an extended vaccine portfolio designed for intradermal use.

“The Idal® Way” offers five intradermal swine vaccines for administration with the Idal® 2G and the new Idal® 3G, including PORCILIS® PCV ID, PORCILIS® M Hyo ID ONCE, PORCILIS® PRRS, PORCILIS® AD Begonia and PRIME PAC™ PRRS, an important step forward in controlling the major diseases affecting swine operations worldwide.

“Needle-free, intradermal application of vaccines is the most advanced method for vaccinating swine today, and The Idal® Way is key for the future of swine production,” said Olivia Azlor, MBA, Director, Global Swine Marketing, MSD Animal Health. “We are proud to introduce the Idal® 3G, which is designed to improve convenience and ease-of-use for producers, making vaccination safe and less stressful for pigs and people, while ensuring disease prevention with the broadest range of vaccines designed for intradermal administration.”

The third generation of the company’s needle-free Idal® vaccine delivery system, Idal® 3G has additional features that make the system easier to use. With a long-lasting Li-Ion battery and nearly twice the service interval of the Idal® 2G, the IDAL® 3G also has a new balanced design, ergonomically shaped two-component surface for maximum grip, and intuitive handling with two-button control and graphical display.

The five intradermal swine vaccines for administration with Idal® 2G and Idal® 3G can protect swine from porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSv) and PRRSv-2, porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2), Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae (M Hyo) and Aujeszky’s disease virus infections (pseudorabies):

Porcilis® PRRS : Modified live vaccine for immunisation against PRRSv throughout the production system from as early as two week of age

: Modified live vaccine for immunisation against PRRSv throughout the production system from as early as two week of age PRIME PAC™ PRRS : Modified live vaccine for immunisation of pigs as early as 2 weeks of age against PRRSv-2

: Modified live vaccine for immunisation of pigs as early as 2 weeks of age against PRRSv-2 Porcilis® PCV ID : The first intradermal PCV vaccine for active immunisation of pigs as early as 3 weeks of age to reduce PCV2 viremia, viral load in lung and lymphoid tissue and virus shedding in addition to loss of daily weight gain and mortality associated with a PCV2 infection

: The first intradermal PCV vaccine for active immunisation of pigs as early as 3 weeks of age to reduce PCV2 viremia, viral load in lung and lymphoid tissue and virus shedding in addition to loss of daily weight gain and mortality associated with a PCV2 infection Porcilis® M HYO ID ONCE : One-dose vaccine for immunisation of piglets as early as 3 weeks of age to reduce lung lesions and decrease in daily weight gain during the finishing period following a Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae infection

: One-dose vaccine for immunisation of piglets as early as 3 weeks of age to reduce lung lesions and decrease in daily weight gain during the finishing period following a Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae infection Porcilis® AD BEGONIA: Live, attenuated vaccine for the immunisation of pigs against Aujeszky’s disease virus (Pseudorabies) infections

Producers and veterinarians can contact their MSD Animal Health representative for more information.

About MSD

Animal Health For more than a century, MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases. MSD Animal Health, known as Merck Animal Health in the United States and Canada, is the global animal health business unit of MSD. Through its commitment to the Science of Healthier Animals™, MSD Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services. MSD Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. MSD Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.msd-animal-health.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Please see Prescribing Information for IDAL® at [http://www.pcv2-mhyocontrol.com/Products/IDAL/IDALIntradermanNeedlefreeVaccination] and PORCILIS® at [http://www.pcv2-mhyo-control.com/Products/PorcilisPCVMHyo], [http://www.porcilisprrs.com/spc-porcilis-prrs.asp].