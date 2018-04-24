ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Scientific, ethical, and economic aspects of farm animal welfare

24 April 2018

The Council for Agricultural Science and Technology (CAST) discusses its strategy for optimising animal welfare in agriculture.

The drive to address agricultural animal welfare increases as the demand for food of animal origins correspondingly grows. A major emerging challenge is the continuous need to meet animal protein demands while simultaneously protecting animal welfare and developing broadly sustainable production systems. Large-scale, intensive systems predominate production animal agriculture in the United States. These systems continue to generate concerns and public debates about the treatment of farm animals, the conceptions of sustainability, the social responsibility of food production systems, and the safety and quality of food.

This report, in comparison to the 1997 CAST Task Force Report, shows a growing emphasis on animal welfare regulations. The priorities, state of the science, challenges, and approaches to addressing the topic have also evolved considerably. Increased collaboration has occurred between scientists and philosophers to address agricultural bioethics in an effort to facilitate conflict resolution.

Led by Task Force Cochairs Candace Croney, Joy Mench, and William Muir, the authors recognise this issue is multifaceted and involves consideration of not only the biology and psychology of animals, but also people’s ethical concerns. Addressing the scientific aspects of animal welfare is challenging and complicated. This paper demonstrates the need for strategic engagement related to ethical concerns when communicating with a wide range of interested stakeholders – while also remembering the importance of keeping differing perceptions and levels of knowledge in consideration.

This task force report addresses the issue by examining these key topics:
• the current issues facing agricultural animal production
• insights into the origins of current welfare concerns
• major scientific advances that have occurred since the 1997 CAST Task Force Report
• outstanding challenges and priority areas for future research, coordination, and outreach relative to agricultural animal welfare

Throughout the past 21 years, livestock and poultry industries have felt pressure to move toward alternative production practices. As the authors point out, “It is imperative to understand which systems and practices may optimise economic efficiencies in conjunction with ensuring positive animal welfare outcomes and public support of animal agriculture.” Due to the complexity of the issue, the scientific community continues to strive for a consensus that provides a framework for scientific and ethical analysis.

 

This CAST Task Force Report (R 143) and its companion Ag quickCAST are available online at the CAST website, along with many of CAST’s other scientific publications.

 

Pig Health, Breeding and Reproduction, Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Training & Development, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

What's on the label? France bans meat terminology on veggie alternatives

News from France  24 April 2018

How do we advance livestock production for the future?

News from United States  24 April 2018

Earth BioGenome Project: solutions for agriculture's future?

News from United States  24 April 2018

Future proofing pigs

News from United Kingdom  23 April 2018

The Pork Expo Africa 2018

News from Uganda  23 April 2018

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - Is the party over?

News from Canada   24 April 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US hog market shows some rebound

News from United States   24 April 2018

Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project underscores value of information sharing

News from United States   24 April 2018

Zoetis builds sustainable veterinary diagnostic network and animal health infrastructure in Uganda, Nigeria and Ethiopia

News from Uganda   24 April 2018

First report of African Swine Fever in Hungary

News from European Union   23 April 2018

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 16, 2018

News from China   23 April 2018

What have we learned about antibiotic-resistant genes in groundwater?

News from United States   23 April 2018

Genesus Global Technical Report: New research in population health

News from United States   23 April 2018

Russia rapidly increasing meat production volume

News from Russian Federation   23 April 2018

Make farming safer

News from United Kingdom   23 April 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books