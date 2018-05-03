ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Special edition of Pig Health Today captures presentations from 2-day PRRS conference

03 May 2018

Pig Health Today has published a free, 32-page special report, “Framing the Future of PRRS,” with news summaries of eight presentations by veterinarians and scientists specialising in porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS).

Speakers included Scott Dee, DVM, PhD, Pipestone Applied Research; Montserrat Torremorell, DVM, PhD, University of Minnesota; and three specialists from Iowa State University — Derald Holtkamp, DVM; Jeff Zimmerman, DVM, PhD; and Daniel Linhares, DVM, PhD.

In addition, two PRRS specialists from Zoetis — Jay Calvert, PhD, and Jose Angulo, DVM — shared insights on vaccine development and predictive analytics to enhance PRRS-=management decision-making.

The booklet also reports on what is believed to be the last presentation delivered by the late Bob Morrison, DVM, PhD, University of Minnesota, who perished in an auto accident in Europe only days after the two-day PRRS meeting. The conference’s sponsor, Zoetis, dedicated the booklet in Dr. Morrison’s memory.

Click here for a free copy of the report.

