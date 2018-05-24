ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Putting pig welfare first: OIE adopts pig welfare chapter

24 May 2018

World Animal Protection welcomes the adoption of the pig welfare chapter by over 181 member countries, coordinated by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)

The 86th General Session of the World Assembly of National Delegates of the OIE is being held this week (20-25 May 2018), bringing together representatives of 181 OIE Members and observers from international organisations that have signed an official agreement with the OIE, as well as other international and regional organisations and invited guests.

The World Assembly of OIE Delegates examined, with a view to adopting, a number of new intergovernmental standards covering animal disease control methods, including those for controlling diseases transmissible to humans, the safety of international trade in animals and animal products, as well as animal welfare.

Among the newly included chapters for intergovernmental standards in 2018 is the pig welfare submission.

Included in the submitted pig welfare chapter were the following statements:

“Sows and gilts, like other pigs, are social animals and prefer living in groups, therefore pregnant sows and gilts should preferably be housed in groups …”

“Animals should be provided with an environment that provides complexity, manipulability and cognitive stimulation to foster normal behaviour …”

Kate Blaszak, Global Farm Animal Advisor, World Animal Protection, spoke out on the announcement that the chapter would be adopted in 2018:

“Pigs are highly intelligent, social animals, who live in groups, need enrichment for stimulation and must never be subjected to cages. This week’s announcement is what we have been campaigning for; the recommendation that all pigs, including mother pigs, be housed in groups with enrichment.

“Leading producers around the world are committing to phasing out the inhumane confinement of mother pigs, who are used as breeding machines in steel cages no bigger than a fridge. Our ‘Raise pigs right’ campaign calls on supermarkets to source from higher welfare farms.

“Our Global Business Case shows the experience of some of the largest producers around the world in their own words. They have found that higher welfare pig production, including group housing of mother pigs with enrichment, is good for animals, good for business and more producers and retailers should follow. There is no excuse for cruelty.”

 

Source: World Animal Protection; OIE

Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

DanBred documents genetic gain of 5.97 EUR per finisher

News from European Union  24 May 2018

How new 3D biometric identification can improve biosecurity within and between swine farms

News from United States  24 May 2018

State of emergency due to droughts in Argentina

News from Argentina  24 May 2018

AHDB’s Pork Yearbook goes digital

News from United Kingdom  23 May 2018

Farmers Union urges immediate action on E15 waiver

News from United States  23 May 2018

More News

EU Pig Prices: good demand pushes up prices

News from European Union   23 May 2018

National UK BBQ Award winners announced by Q Guild of Butchers

News from United Kingdom   23 May 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from Global   22 May 2018

Swine welfare game-changers

News from Australia   22 May 2018

PORK Academy seminars provide Producers on-farm insights

News from United States   22 May 2018

Huge opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning this summer

News from United Kingdom   22 May 2018

Four steps to turn US-China framework into actual certainty and stability for American farmers

News from United States   22 May 2018

Swine tagging…why and how!

News from Global   21 May 2018

Premium pig classes expected at Royal Bath & West Show

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

Far East holds export hopes for pork sector

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books