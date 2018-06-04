ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Poultry and swine production resumes in Brazil

04 June 2018

BRAZIL - The Brazilian Association of Animal Proteins (ABPA) reports that 163 cold storage units throughout Brazil reported a resumption of activities on Friday 1 June 2018, after suspension of slaughter and processing as a direct consequence of the truck drivers' strike

The expectation is that, until next week, all agroindustries producing and processing poultry and pig farming will re-establish activities.

The resumption will happen gradually. The industry expects production to recover to normal standards in 60 days, to ensure the preservation of the quality of the products that reach the consumer.

Production points where there was a serious lack of feed are being supplied. By next week, levels of food supply on farms are expected to return to normal.

Also over the next few days, representatives of agroindustries will survey the accumulated losses in this strike period. The initial expectation is more than US$80 million including sales losses in the domestic market, dead animals, logistics costs, export contract losses and others.

As ABPA has warned since roadblocks began, there will be a shortage of poultry, pork and egg products in supermarkets and other outlets until production and distribution are completely restored.

In this sense, the agribusiness and poultry industry of Brazil will make every effort to resume inventory levels in the shortest possible time, in order to guarantee the quality of the product and the food security of the population.

 

As reported by the ABPA

Top image via Shutterstock

Production Management, Markets and Economics, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Marketing Pork, Government & Regulatory


