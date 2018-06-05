News

Mexico to impose retaliatory tariffs on pork products

Mexico will impose equivalent measures to various products in the face of US protectionist measures

Mexico deeply regrets and rejects the decision of the United States to impose these tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Mexico as of 1 June, under the criterion of national security, and has imposed equivalent measures to various products in the face of US protectionist measures in steel and aluminum

Mexico has repeatedly indicated that this type of measure under the criterion of national security are not adequate or justified.

Steel and aluminum are inputs that contribute to the competitiveness of several strategic and highly integrated sectors in North America, such as automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronic, among others. Mexico is the main buyer of aluminum and the second of steel in the United States.

Mexico reiterates its position against protectionist measures that affect and distort international merchandise trade.

Faced with tariffs imposed by the US, Mexico has imposed equivalent measures to various products such as flat steel (hot and cold foil, including coated and various tubes), lamps, pork legs and shoulders, sausages and food preparations, apples, grapes, blueberries, various cheeses, among others, up to an amount comparable to the level of affectation.

This measure will be in force until the US government eliminates the imposed tariffs.

Mexico reiterates its openness to constructive dialogue with the US, its support for the international trading system and its rejection of unilateral protectionist measures.

