News

How can improved welfare boost your herd productivity?

The Pig Site speaks to Tracey Jones to discuss how Compassion in World Farming is working directly with producers to meet welfare and health standards, and maximise productivity in swine herds

Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) operates their agricultural welfare scheme through Compassion in Food Business, a programme with the aim of placing farm animal welfare at the heart of the food industry.

They work with retailers, manufacturers, producers and food service companies, and offer:

Partnership on developing welfare policies to help raise the baseline standards of farm animal welfare.

Awards for current policies or commitments that support higher welfare farming systems.

Professional resources, technical advice and training on farm animal welfare.

Marketing and communications support.

Access to a wide network of international contacts and business opportunities.

CIWF provide information and advice on all aspects of pig production from tail-biting contingency plans to indoor housing systems for dry sows; from an update on the practical options for free-farrowing to a comprehensive analysis of swine farm assurance schemes.

Director of Food Business, Tracey Jones, has been at the forefront of communicating the research that provides the backbone of all CIWF advice and contingency plans for pig producers. Tracey now speaks to The Pig Site about the changes she believes can boost the pig industry in a way that is beneficial to the three pillars of sustainable farming: pigs, people and planet.

