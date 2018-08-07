News

FSIS removes prescriptive requirements for Trichinella treatment

USA - The Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) released a document detailing a change in Trichinella

The FSIS directive cancels prescriptive regulatory requirements around the control and prevention of Trichinella owing to an inconsistency with the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) regulations.

The directive puts the onus on the processing establishment to determine whether Trichinella is reasonably likely to occur or not reasonably likely to occur. If it is reasonably likely to occur, these establishments "must include control procedures for this parasite in their HACCP plans."

FSIS has published guidelines to aid in the prevention and control of Trichinella and other parasitic hazards here.

Trichinella is a parasite which may infect both humans and animals. In humans, it is caused by consuming raw or undercooked meat products containing the paraiste's larvae. Symptoms begin to appear within 2 weeks of consumption.

