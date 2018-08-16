ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

ASF death toll rises as 30 pigs die during transportation in China

16 August 2018

Today it has been confirmed that 30 pigs being transported in China have died as a result of infection with African swine fever (ASF). Angela Zhang, IQC Insights, provides the latest update on the ASF outbreak in China

It has been confirmed by China Animal Health and Epidemiology Center today (16 August) that 30 out of 260 live pigs died from African swine fever whilst being transported from Jiamusi City, Heilongjiang Province to Zhengzhou City, Henan Province by Shuanghui Zhengzhou Slaughterhouse.

It is worth noting that the transportation route includes Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, which is where the first ASF outbreak was confirmed 3 August 2018.

To prevent the further spread of the disease, Zhengzhou Municipal Government has released a blockade on orders effective from today, August 16, 2018:

  • Shuanghui Zhengzhou Slaughterhouse is demarcated as an infected area and is sealed off for six weeks.
  • The area within a radius of three kilometers surrounding the Shuanghui’s slaughterhouse is demarcated as an infected area; within a radius of ten kilometers, the area is regarded as vulnerable. The government would implement an emergency response mechanism in the above areas to cope with the situation.
  • During the blockade period, all personnel, vehicles and relevant articles in Shuanghui Zhengzhou Slaughterhouse must receive proper, effective sanitisation. The transport of pigs and relevant products is also banned in and out of the blockaded area.
  • All infected pigs must be culled and innocuously treated, and waste disposed of in properly.

It is the second week since the first ASF case was identified in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province. Despite the outbreak of ASF, the domestic live pig price increased by 5.3 percent to CNY13.7 per kg on August 16, 2018, compared with the price on August 2, 2018. Therefore, the negative influence of ASF’s outbreak on China’s pork market is limited so far.

However, it is important to note that the spread of ASF to Zhengzhou City this week could be a turning point; the transportation route of these infected pigs indicates that ASF is not under control and at least six provinces are involved, including the three provinces of northeast China (Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning).

Concern surrounding the ASF outbreak would further dampen local and even national pork consumption demand in a short time. The stock performance of major public pig-breeding companies in the capital market verified this point. After the news of Shuanghui’s blockaded slaughterhouse was released in today, Shuanghui Development (Ticker No. 000895) fell by 10 percent, while Wens Shares (Ticker No. 300498) and Muyuan Shares (Ticker No. 002714) also reported a drop of 6.28 percent and 5.7 percent respectively.

 

Reported by Angela Zhang

For more data and insights, please register at IQC Insights here or contact the author angela.zhang@iqc-insights.com

 

 

Angela Zhang

Angela Zhang

Angela Zhang, MBA from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is Head of the Business Intelligence Division at IQC Insights. She has been responsible for all quantitative and qualitative analysis on China’s animal protein products market (pork, beef & poultry) She is experienced in analyzing the production, consumption, price trend of China’s pork market together with the latest domestic industry movement and forecast.

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Transportation, African Swine Fever, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Emerging animal health companies compete for funding in ‘shark tank’ style forum

News from United States  17 August 2018

2018 America's Pig Farmer of the Year finalists announced

News from United States  16 August 2018

Conference tackles antibiotic resistance in food-producing animals

News from United Kingdom  16 August 2018

Foot-and-mouth disease research receives over £3 million of funding

News from United Kingdom  16 August 2018

Pork struggling in USDA outlook for 2018/2019

News from United States  15 August 2018

More News

Fact-finding mission for pork exports to Mexico

News from United Kingdom   17 August 2018

Join the Genesus team

News from Canada   16 August 2018

Up goes another boar-proof fence

News from Denmark   15 August 2018

Hypor building for the future

News from Canada   15 August 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – Party’s over, now what?

News from Canada   15 August 2018

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States   14 August 2018

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States   14 August 2018

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union   14 August 2018

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

News from Canada   13 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books