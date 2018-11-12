ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

US pork forecast lower than expected

12 November 2018
USDA

The forecast for 2018 total red meat and poultry production is lowered from last month as lower beef, pork, and turkey production more than offsets higher broiler production

The pork production forecast is reduced on lower than expected fourth-quarter hog slaughter and lighter carcass weights.

For 2019, the total red meat and poultry forecast is reduced from the previous month on lower than expected beef, pork, and turkey production. Beef production is reduced on lower expected steer and heifer slaughter in the first half of 2019.

The 2018 pork import and export forecasts are reduced fractionally on third-quarter trade data.

Pork production is reduced on lower than expected first-quarter hog slaughter and slightly lighter carcass weights.

Cattle and hog price forecasts are raised for 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

 

Further Reading

You can read the full report by clicking here.

 

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Processing, Slaughter


