ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

China offers promise for Canadian pork

16 November 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

The Chair of Canada Pork International says China offers a tremendous market opportunity for the Canadian pork sector

Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, accompanied by representatives of Canada's agri-food sector concluded a successful 10-day trade mission to China earlier this week.

Neil Ketlison, the Chair of Canada Pork International, who participated in the Shanghai portion of the visit, notes China has over a billion people, roughly 10 times that of Japan, so Canada needs to be there.

Mr Ketlison said, "Japan is our largest market. We sell over a billion dollars of pork there every year. It is a mature market, it is a lucrative market and quite frankly it's a market we want to maintain and grow.

"The Chinese take a wider variety of product including a lot of the offal that would be produced by pigs. Things like that go into the Chinese market.

"It's mostly a frozen market right now. We ship a little over 500 million dollars of frozen product in there of various forms.

"Really though, when you look at the Chinese market, China has changed a lot in the last number of years. There is a growing middle class there that are quite interested in Canadian pork and they're quite interested in safe quality food and the kinds of products we can contribute to them.

"I hope people appreciate that there's a lot of Chinese professionals that probably make as much money as a professional here makes and so they have the ability, they have the incentive to explore and buy good quality safe food and we provide that in spades."

Mr Ketilson notes Shanghai alone has a population of 26 million people, 80 percent of the population of Canada, concentrated in a small area.

He says all indications from the buyers he met are that there's a significant increase in demand and Canada can supply some of that demand.

 

Source  Farmscape.Ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

Majority of pigs are still tail docked in Europe, despite legislation

News from European Union  16 November 2018

US pork exports still facing headwinds

News from United States  16 November 2018

Penang state govt committed to implementation of Pig Farming Enactment 2016

News from Malaysia  16 November 2018

Brexit agreement reached by UK and EU

News from United Kingdom  15 November 2018

USDA sued over insufficient certification of labelling claims

News from United States  15 November 2018

More News

New report shows progress in achieving farm antibiotic targets

News from United Kingdom   18 November 2018

Major Chinese pork producer commits to higher welfare for pigs

News from China   18 November 2018

Pig producers urged to enter 2019 EU PiG Grand Prix

News from European Union   18 November 2018

Evaporative media test chamber

News from United States   16 November 2018

How will UK agriculture respond to the new climate change report?

News from United Kingdom   15 November 2018

China's top pig farming firm to follow new lower protein feed standards

News from China   14 November 2018

"We need you to handle antimicrobials with care," says OIE

News from Global   14 November 2018

National Pork Board and US Meat Export Federation to partner on Pork 2040

News from United States   14 November 2018

Positive Pork CRC outcomes outlined

News from Australia   14 November 2018

Flies ‘possible route’ of African swine fever spread

News from Global   14 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals