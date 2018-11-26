ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Ag Ministry says ASF won't become epidemic

26 November 2018

China has confirmed 74 outbreaks of African swine fever in 20 provincial areas, but the deadly pig virus, which is not harmful to people, won't break out into regional epidemics according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

The latest case has been confirmed on a pig farm in Huangshi city, Hubei province, today (26 November). Five of the 63 pigs died, according to the reports from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on China Daily.

Around 600,000 live pigs have been culled (22 November statistics) since the first outbreak in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on 1 August, Feng Zhongwu, head of the ministry's animal husbandry and veterinary department, said at a news conference on Friday.

He said quarantines have been lifted in 24 areas in seven provinces, including all affected areas in Henan and Jiangsu provinces.

"The outbreaks feature a dispersive pattern, but we have contained the spread through resolute prevention and disease control measures," he said, adding that the chance of a sudden surge of regional infections is very slim.

The ministry has banned the feeding of pigs with kitchen waste since the end of August, and has ramped up its supervision over the transport of live pigs.

Research released on Friday shows 46 percent of outbreaks have been caused by people or vehicles carrying and spreading the disease, Huang Baoxu, deputy director of the China Animal Health and Epidemiology Center, said at the news conference.

It has been confirmed that 23 cases occurred as a result of feeding kitchen leftovers to pigs, and the cross-regional transport of live pigs has led to 13 cases, said Huang. The causes of five other cases are being investigated.

He added that the emergence of the African swine fever virus in China is likely linked with a virus strain present in Georgia, Russia and Poland, as genome sequence analysis suggests a 99.95 percent similarity. Investigations into the origin are ongoing.

Sixty countries around the globe have been hit by African swine fever since the disease was first detected in Kenya in 1921, and 13 have wiped out infections over periods of five to 36 years, according to the ministry.

Around 688 million pigs were slaughtered for food in China last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Feng said China's frequent exchanges with countries hit by the disease and large amounts of trade from abroad have increased its risk of contagion.

Meanwhile, there are 26 million small farming households or enterprises in China. Their lack of preventive measures and low awareness of the disease have aided its spread.

"We will ramp up our disease control and prevention measures, such as enforcing the cataloguing of vehicles carrying live pigs, strengthening inspections of international deliveries and travellers, and cracking down on smugglers," Feng said.

Feng also assured the public that supplies of live pigs and pig products won't be impacted by the culling and limited transport of live pigs.

"I want to emphasise that African swine fever won't threaten human lives or affect food security," he said. "Consumers can rest assured of eating quality pig meat."

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

Improve sow foot health with rubberised flooring

News from Canada  26 November 2018

Xiamen Airlines puts pork back on the menu after swine fever 'misunderstanding'

News from China  26 November 2018

China reports new African swine fever case

News from China  23 November 2018

Sichuan bans transport of live pigs

News from China  23 November 2018

NPA urges caution on 'method of production' labelling

News from United Kingdom  21 November 2018

More News

Feed efficiency is key to sustainability of pork industry

News from Canada   26 November 2018

International comparison highlights UK-US pig production cost differences

News from United Kingdom   26 November 2018

“At The Meeting” goes in-depth on African Swine Fever in new episode

News from United States   23 November 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA November 2018

News from United States   23 November 2018

Danish Crown results weakened by problems in the UK

News from Denmark   23 November 2018

Which organic materials make safe enrichment for pigs?

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: EuroTier report

News from Germany   22 November 2018

Magapor, once again in EuroTier

News from European Union   22 November 2018

Register now for ‘Science and Practice of Pig Production’ course

News from Australia   22 November 2018

Genesus Global Mega Producers: The Hanor Company

News from United States   22 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books